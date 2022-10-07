Casting and extended booking announced for Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Oct 7, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Celebrating all things Tennessee, Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is coming to London this festive period, putting its own country spin on Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. The production has recently announced that the star of Cold Feet and Toast of London Robert Bathurst will lead the cast as Scrooge. Due to popular demand, further dates have been added for this heart-warming country meets classic tale. Tickets for Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol are available to purchase now, for viewings at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

The cast of Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Leading the cast is Robert Bathurst. Bathurst is a veteran of the screen and stage, most known for his notable work in productions such as Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Joking Apart and Downtown Abbey.

Bathurst will be joined by Halle Brown, Iona Fraser, Richard J Hunt, Vicki Lee Taylor, Olivier Award winner George Maguire, Ediz Mahmut, Sarah O’Connor, Christopher Parkinson, Minal Patel, Annie Southall, Carole Stennett, Danny Whitehead and Mitchell Zhangazha. Playing the role of Tiny Tim will be Daniel Lee, Alexander Quinlan and Samuel Sturge. Also in the children’s cast will be Elliot Marsden, George Menezes Cutts and Dereke Oladele.

The story of Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Set within The Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee during the 1930s, this stormy Christmas tale focuses on Ebenezer Scrooge, the owner of a mining company town. Consumed by blinding greed, Scrooge is unable to recognise the beauty in anything.

As Christmas Eve approaches and a snowstorm hits the mountain towns, Scrooge is visited by a group of unusual visitors. The first of which is his deceased business partner, followed by three spirits who desperately attempt to open his eyes in gratitude to the wonders of life.

In an attempt to thaw his heart and reveal the gold within, the ghosts are about to give Scrooge the greatest gift of all - a lesson in the power of love.

The creatives of Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is adapted for the stage by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollan. With book by David H.Bell, and Lyrics and music by Queen of Country Dolly Parton. Alison Pollard acts as Director and Choreographer, with musical direction by Andrew Hilton. Andrew Margerison is Assistant Director and Choreographer and Leigh Stanford Thompson is Associate Musical Director.

Tickets for Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol are available now!

To see Dickens’ timeless tale come to life on stage to the beat of Parton’s blue-grass melodies