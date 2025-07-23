Menu
    What are the critics saying about Burlesque the Musical?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    There has been a lot of buzz around the musical adaptation of the 2010 cult-hit film starring Christina Aguilera (who also produces the production), but did the critics have a wonderful time in Wonderland, or did it leave them feeling as mad as a hatter?

    What is Burlesque the Musical about?

    The show follows the journey of Ali Rose, a small-town girl with big dreams who finds herself drawn to the vibrant, seductive world of The Burlesque Lounge in Los Angeles. As she begins working at the struggling nightclub, Ali's raw talent and determination earn her a place in the spotlight, reigniting the venue’s glory and challenging rivalries along the way. Packed with dazzling choreography, glamorous costumes, and a powerful soundtrack, including new music by Christina Aguilera, the musical is a celebration of self-expression, ambition, and the transformative power of performance.

    While Cher and Christina aren’t reprising their roles, there’s some serious talent behind the musical. Tony and Grammy Award nominee, Orfeh stars as Tess, opposite composer, director and choreographer, Todrick Hall as Sean and newcomer (and former X Factor Kids winner) Jess Folley as Ali Rose. 

    What are the critics saying about Burlesque the Musical?

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Stuffed with personality, spectacle and wow factor. Come for the nostalgia, perhaps, but stay for the new kicks: bigger, naughtier and camp as hell” - The Guardian 

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “You’ll laugh, cheer, and leave the theatre wanting to do high kicks in sequins. It’s bold, it’s brash, and it’s completely irresistible” - London Theatre Reviews 

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A true spectacle. Is more slathered than sprinkled with incredibly eye-catching performances” - City AM

    “Powerhouse performances and popping choreography” - WhatsOnStage 

    “Awash with glittering confetti that leaves the house buzzing” - West End Best Friend

    Are you ready to do the Wagon-Wheel-Watusi?

    Burlesque the Musical plays at the Savoy Theatre until 6 September 2025.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

