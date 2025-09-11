Menu
    Brendan Gleeson’s West End Debut in The Weir & Where You’ve Seen Him Before

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Who is Brendan Gleeson?

    Brendan Gleeson is one of Ireland’s most respected actors, who has a knack for playing characters that feel both larger-than-life and completely real! Now, he’s stepping into the London spotlight with his first-ever West End role in Conor McPherson’s celebrated play The Weir.

    Where have you seen him before?

    Chances are, you’ve seen Gleeson in some of your favourite films. He starred opposite Colin Farrell in both The Banshees of Inisherin as well as In Bruges, and appeared in classics like Braveheart and 28 Days Later.

    Wasn’t he in Harry Potter?

    Yes! Harry Potter fans will always remember him as Mad-Eye Moody in The Goblet of Fire and The Order of the Phoenix. He’s also appeared in Troy, Gangs of New York, Hampstead, and family favourites Paddington and Paddington 2.

    What else have I seen him in?

    Gleeson has shone on the small screen too. He won an Emmy for playing Winston Churchill in Into the Storm, starred in the crime drama Mr. Mercedes, and even transformed into Donald Trump in The Comey Rule.

    And his family?

    Brendan’s son, Domhnall Gleeson, has carved out his own successful career. He played Bill Weasley in Harry Potter, starred in the romantic hit About Time, and moved audiences in the Black Mirror episode Be Right Back.

    So, what is The Weir about?

    Set in a rural Irish pub, The Weir sees locals share ghostly stories that reveal far more than they expect. It’s one of McPherson’s best-loved plays and a fitting choice for Gleeson’s West End debut. The play won the Evening Standard, Critics’ Circle and Olivier awards for Best New Play when it first premiered in 1997.

    Why see Brendan Gleeson on stage?

    Brendan Gleeson has brought unforgettable characters to life on screen for decades — from Mad-Eye Moody to Winston Churchill. Now, audiences have the rare chance to watch the Oscar and Golden Globe nominee perform live in London. His West End debut in The Weir promises an evening of powerful storytelling, Irish wit, and one of the finest actors of his generation up close.

    The Weir is playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 12 Sep to 6 Dec 2025. Book your tickets today. 

     

