Brenda Edwards and Lee Mead to star in We Will Rock You Mar 1, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Enter a world of pure rock 'n' roll magic and let Queen and Ben Elton's musical extravaganza, We Will Rock You, take you on an unforgettable journey. With over 20 million fans already spellbound across 28 countries, this powerhouse production is set to light up the stage at the iconic London Coliseum - the very same venue where Freddie Mercury once left audiences breathless. As the lights go down, the stage comes to life with a frenzied energy that will have you tapping your feet and clapping your hands. The electrifying Queen hits you know and love burst forth, amplified by the legendary voices of West End stars Brenda Edwards and Lee Mead.

The cast of We Will Rock You

We Will Rock You boasts a star-studded cast led by West End legends Brenda Edwards and Lee Mead. Edwards, who has previously starred in Chicago, Sister Act, and Hairspray, takes on the role of Killer Queen. Meanwhile, Mead, who has wowed audiences in Wicked and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, plays Khashoggi. The rest of the cast will be announced soon, promising even more top-tier talent to light up the stage.

About We Will Rock You

Set in a bleak dystopian future where music and individuality are outlawed, two young rebels, Galileo and Scaramouche, embark on a dangerous quest to uncover the lost instruments of rock and roll. They join forces with a group of fellow rebels and face off against the wicked Killer Queen and her minions, fighting to restore creativity and freedom to their world. This high-energy musical is packed with Queen's greatest hits, including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Another One Bites the Dust’, and will have you singing and dancing along as you're swept up in the thrilling story of rebellion and hope.

The music of We Will Rock You

Featuring 24 of the band's best-loved hits, the musical is a celebration of Queen’s unparalleled legacy. Whether you soar to ‘We Are The Champions’, tap your toes to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ascend to ‘Radio Ga Ga’ or wiggle to ‘Don't Stop Me Now’ even the lesser-known gems will delight the most hardcore Queen fans and casual listeners alike.

