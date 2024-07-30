Best Theatre in 2024 - Must See Shows

We’re only halfway through, but 2024 has already been a fantastic year for theatre! We’ve been treated to incredible Broadway transfers; Mean Girls, Hadestown and Slave Play, 5-star revivals (that both happen to be fans of commas and womens names); Hello, Dolly! and Kiss Me, Kate, and we also welcomed back the multi award-winning medical dramas People, Places and Things and Next To Normal. And that was just in the first seven months!

And it doesn’t end there! We still have plenty of shows to look forward to in the latter half of the year. From a 430 year old play to two brand-new musicals, there’s something for everyone. So settle down, and read up on the best theatre shows to see in 2024.

The 39 Steps

The acclaimed comedic adaptation, transforms Alfred Hitchcock's a classic spy thriller into a fast-paced farce. Unlike the film, the show stars just four actors, who hilariously portray over 150 characters between them.

The story follows the protagonist, Richard Hannay, who becomes embroiled in a spy conspiracy after a mysterious woman is murdered in his apartment. He embarks on a thrilling adventure across Britain to clear his name and uncover the secret of ‘The 39 Steps.’

The classic comedy has received numerous accolades, including an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, and two Tony Awards during its Broadway run.

Already booked tickets for The 39 Steps, and looking for something else to tickle your funny bones?

Why Am I So Single?

Rulers of the West End, Marlow and Moss, have teamed up once more to create a brand new musical! The Six the Musical creators show follows the lonely little lives of two BFFs as they drink/eat/cry/laugh their way through (perpetual) singledom. The BFFs also happen to be creators of musical theatre, but Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss would rather you didn’t read too much into that…

Celebrating love in all its forms, the all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza focuses on mates as well as (lack of) dates. And is perfect for those who are single, looking, or happily partnered.

Marlow and Moss were included in Time magazine's 'Time 100 Next List', and share a Tony Award for Best Original Score

Waiting for Godot

Starring Emmy winner Ben Whishaw (Paddington) and BAFTA winner Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones), you know it’s going to be worth the wait!

A landmark of modern theatre, Waiting for Godot is routinely hailed as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. The play features two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, who wait endlessly and in vain for someone named Godot. Throughout their vigil, they engage in a variety of conversations and meet other people, but is the titular character among them?

An existential masterpiece renowned for its exploration of the meaning of life and the passage of time, Waiting for Godot premiered in 1953 and went on to win Best Play at the Tony and Evening Standard Awards.

Waiting for Godot isn't the only award winning play currently showing in the West End

The Duchess

Speaking of waiting, Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) finally returns to the West End stage after a decade long absence! Zinnie Harris’ critically acclaimed ‘towering adaptation’ (The Stage) of The Duchess of Malfi, will see Whittaker regenerate from Doctor to Duchess.

A potent blend of horror, beauty, and tragedy, a recently widowed woman defies social expectations, and her family's wishes, when she remarries beneath her. Driven by insurmountable greed and rage, the Duchess’s brothers unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?

The Duchess of Malfi is one of the most frequently performed works of Jacobean drama, and had a huge influence on the gothic literature created at the time. The latest adaptation is already proving to be just as successful, so don't miss your chance to see it when The Duchess holds court at the Trafalgar Theatre for a strictly limited run.

The Devil Wears Prada

Adapting a cult noughties film into a star-studded musical? Groundbreaking.

You probably know the story from the Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt lead movie, or from the Lauren Weisberger novel of which the film was based. If you missed it the first time round - perhaps you were attending an ugly skirt convention - let us get you up to speed. Aspiring journalist, Andy Sachs, lands a job as an assistant to the demanding Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of the high-fashion magazine ‘Runway.’ As Andy navigates the cutthroat world of fashion, she struggles to maintain her personal relationships and sense of identity.

Former Miss America and current diva, Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) stars as the formidable Miranda Priestly, with music legend, Elton John, providing the original score.