Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Best Theatre in 2024 - Must See Shows

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    We’re only halfway through, but 2024 has already been a fantastic year for theatre! We’ve been treated to incredible Broadway transfers; Mean Girls, Hadestown and Slave Play, 5-star revivals (that both happen to be fans of commas and womens names); Hello, Dolly! and Kiss Me, Kate, and we also welcomed back the multi award-winning medical dramas People, Places and Things and Next To Normal. And that was just in the first seven months! 

    And it doesn’t end there! We still have plenty of shows to look forward to in the latter half of the year. From a 430 year old play to two brand-new musicals, there’s something for everyone. So settle down, and read up on the best theatre shows to see in 2024. 

    The 39 Steps

    The acclaimed comedic adaptation, transforms Alfred Hitchcock's a classic spy thriller into a fast-paced farce. Unlike the film, the show stars just four actors, who hilariously portray over 150 characters between them. 

    The story follows the protagonist, Richard Hannay, who becomes embroiled in a spy conspiracy after a mysterious woman is murdered in his apartment. He embarks on a thrilling adventure across Britain to clear his name and uncover the secret of ‘The 39 Steps.’

    The classic comedy has received numerous accolades, including an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, and two Tony Awards during its Broadway run. So you’re going to want to pick the best seats when you watch it!

    Already booked tickets for The 39 Steps, and looking for something else to tickle your funny bones? We’ve handpicked the best comedy shows in the West End.

    Why Am I So Single?

    Rulers of the West End, Marlow and Moss, have teamed up once more to create a brand new musical! The Six the Musical creators show follows the lonely little lives of two BFFs as they drink/eat/cry/laugh their way through (perpetual) singledom. The BFFs also happen to be creators of musical theatre, but Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss would rather you didn’t read too much into that…

    Celebrating love in all its forms, the all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza focuses on mates as well as (lack of) dates. And is perfect for those who are single, looking, or happily partnered. 

    Marlow and Moss were included in Time magazine's ‘Time 100 Next List’, and share a Tony Award for Best Original Score, so you know you’re going to want to swipe right on their latest project. We’ll even help you pick the best seats!

    Waiting for Godot

    Starring Emmy winner Ben Whishaw (Paddington) and BAFTA winner Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones), you know it’s going to be worth the wait!

    A landmark of modern theatre, Waiting for Godot is routinely hailed as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. The play features two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, who wait endlessly and in vain for someone named Godot. Throughout their vigil, they engage in a variety of conversations and meet other people, but is the titular character among them?

    An existential masterpiece renowned for its exploration of the meaning of life and the passage of time, Waiting for Godot premiered in 1953 and went on to win Best Play at the Tony and Evening Standard Awards.

    Waiting for Godot isn’t the only award winning play currently showing in the West End, take a look at our favourite plays currently running in the capital. 

    The Duchess

    Speaking of waiting, Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) finally returns to the West End stage after a decade long absence! Zinnie Harris’ critically acclaimed ‘towering adaptation’ (The Stage) of The Duchess of Malfi, will see Whittaker regenerate from Doctor to Duchess. 

    A potent blend of horror, beauty, and tragedy, a recently widowed woman defies social expectations, and her family's wishes, when she remarries beneath her. Driven by insurmountable greed and rage, the Duchess’s brothers unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?

    The Duchess of Malfi is one of the most frequently performed works of Jacobean drama, and had a huge influence on the  gothic literature created at the time. The latest adaptation is already proving to be just as successful, so don't miss your chance to see it when The Duchess holds court at the Trafalgar Theatre for a strictly limited run. We’ll even help you pick the best seats.

    The Devil Wears Prada

    Adapting a cult noughties film into a star-studded musical? Groundbreaking. 

    You probably know the story from the Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt lead movie, or from the Lauren Weisberger novel of which the film was based. If you missed it the first time round - perhaps you were attending an ugly skirt convention - let us get you up to speed.  Aspiring journalist, Andy Sachs, lands a job as an assistant to the demanding Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of the high-fashion magazine ‘Runway.’ As Andy navigates the cutthroat world of fashion, she struggles to maintain her personal relationships and sense of identity.

    Former Miss America and current diva, Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) stars as the formidable Miranda Priestly, with music legend, Elton John, providing the original score. We already know you want a ticket, but do you know where to sit? Like a loyal assistant, we’ve picked out the best seats at the Dominion Theatre to help you decide. 

    Oedipus

    We advise that you check out our guide to the best family musicals if you were thinking about taking your mum to this one! 

    Sophocles’ epic tragedy is transformed into an essential, explosive human thriller as the classic text is transported to an election night. Starring Olivier Award winners Mark Strong (Kick-Ass) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Oedipus is on the edge of a landslide victory, and everything is about to change…

    Exploring themes of fate, free will, and the search for truth, Oedipus continues to influence Western literature and psychology, most notably inspiring the term "Oedipus complex" coined by Sigmund Freud. A cornerstone of ancient Greek literature, there’s still plenty of appetite for this thousand year old text, which is why we’ll be treated to another adaptation of Oedipus next year!

    Juno and the Paycock

    Written by Sean O'Casey exactly 100 years ago, Juno and the Paycock remains a powerful work in the canon of Irish theatre. Celebrated for its blend of tragic and comedic elements and its richly drawn characters, the poignant drama follows the Boyle family, whose lives are turned upside down when they mistakenly believe they will receive a substantial inheritance. 

    Oscar winner Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) and Succession star J Smith-Cameron join forces to head the dysfunctional family in Matthew Warchus’ adaptation. Juno Boyle (Smith-Cameron), strives to hold the family together amidst poverty and her husband's (Rylance) irresponsibility. The harsh realities of poverty, the impact of political conflict, and the strength of familial bonds, are just as poignant at the show's centenary, as they were when it was first performed.

    The play has won numerous accolades over its 100 year history. The play received the Hawthornden Prize for literature in 1925, and has been adapted into a film directed by Alfred Hitchcock

    Dr Strangelove

    Stanley Kubrick’s highest rated film (it holds an impressive 98% on Rotten Tomatoes) will be receiving its stage premiere this October. Directed and co-adapted by BAFTA winners Sean Foley and Armando Iannucci, and starring Oscar nominee Steve Coogan, the book button is one that you’re going to want to press!

    Exploring the absurdities and dangers of the Cold War, Dr Strangelove follows a deranged U.S. Air Force general who orders a nuclear strike on the Soviet Union, and the frantic efforts of the U.S. President and his advisors to recall the bombers and prevent a catastrophic war. 

    Renowned for its jet black humour, the film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Its biting satire and iconic lines, such as "Gentlemen, you can't fight in here! This is the War Room," have left an indelible mark on cinema history, making it a timeless classic. The timely stage adaptation, created by Olivier award winners, promises to be just as memorable, so make sure you're in the best seats when you see it!

    A Midsummers Night’s Dream

    The smash-hit sold out production makes its London transfer this Christmas! ‘Ravishing fusion of flamboyancy and fun’ (Guardian), this hilarious adaptation of Shakespeare's timeless comedy stars Mathew Bayton (Horrible Histories, Ghosts) as Bottom.

    Intertwining the lives of four young Athenian lovers, a group of amateur actors, and royal magical fairies, A Midsummers Night’s Dream transports you to an enchanted forest, where reality and illusion collide. 

    Mischievous and full of wonder, director Eleanor Rhode returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company with a ‘joyous’ (Times) production. A perfect treat for the whole family this holiday period, make sure you pick the best seats at the Barbican when you see this tale of misidentity and magic. 

    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 

    The award-winning, foot-stomping, time-reversing musical makes its West End transfer this October!

    An adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button follows Benjamin, a man who is born old and ages in reverse. As Benjamin grows younger with time, he experiences love, loss, and the inevitable rites passage in a truly unique and unwanted way. Benjamin wants nothing more than to live a little life. But will he ever find a place to belong? Only time and tide will tell…

    With a pulse-pounding soundtrack created live on stage by the extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, playwrights Jethro Compton and Darren Clark swap Baltimore for the bays of Cornwall in this vibrant and breathtaking adaptation. 

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Inside Duchess Theatre

    Duchess Theatre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    London's Duchess Theatre has been a hub of theatrical brilliance for decades. Since its opening in 1929, this his... Read more

    Inside Queen Elizabeth Hall

    Southbank Centre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    London's Southbank Centre, with its three distinct auditoriums—the Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hal... Read more

    Who are the guys and dolls in Guys & Dolls?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Based on two short stories by Damon Runyon, the show premiered on Broadway on November 24, 1950, where it ran for 1,2... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies