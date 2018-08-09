Menu
    Bat Out of Hell invites audiences to sing along for certain performance

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    You took the words right out of my mouth!’ The producers of Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell – The Musical have announced five special performances during which audiences are invited to sing along with the cast! Don’t know the words? A surtitle screen will be provided!

    Pictured: You and me could write a 'bat' romance. Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec star as fateful lovers Raven and Strat

    If you love to sing songs in the shower, then today is your lucky day. Bat Out of Hell will be holding five special sing-along performances throughout the rest of the year. Dates for these special sing-along performances are as follows:

    Tuesday, 28 August
    Tuesday, 25 September
    Wednesday, 31 October - Halloween
    Tuesday, 27 November
    Monday, 31 December – New Year’s Eve

    For performances on both Halloween and New Year’s Eve, audiences are invited to dress up as their favourite character from Bat Out of Hell or from one of Meat Loaf’s iconic music videos.

    Associate Director of both the London and German productions Nick Evans said, “Bat Out of Hell – The Musical has brought the legendary music of Jim Steinman to the heart of the West End.  It’s become clear just how much these songs mean to people.  Our Singalong Nights will be a celebration of that; a chance for our energetic, passionate audiences to be a step closer to our talented cast.  These unique performances promise to become very sought after....a night at the theatre, a party and a rock concert all in one!”

    Bat Out of Hell is a dystopian romance that tells the tale of young renegades and epic passion set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic metropolis. Strat (Andrew Polec), the leader of a rebel group known as The Lost, has fallen head over heels for Raven (Christina Bennington), who just so happens to be the daughter of Falco (Rob Fowler), the tyrant ruler of Obsidian. In the end, will this forbidden love survive?

    Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is now playing at the Dominion Theatre and is booking until 5 January 2019. Book your tickets for those 5 special sing-along performances and be a part of the action!

    Purchase your tickets to Bat Out of Hell here.

