    Back to the Future The Musical extends booking to 2023

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Best New Musical Back to the Future The Musical has extended its West End run at London’s Adelphi Theatre until 12 February 2023. The lead producer Colin Ingram along with the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, are delighted to announce the extension of the booking period, due to phenomenal demand. New tickets for the Back to the Future musical have just been released, so make like a tree and book yours yesterday!

    Back to the Future The Musical’s success

    Since the new musical opened at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre, it has gained critical and audience acclaim. Back to the Future The Musical had its world premiere in Manchester in 2019 before closing early due to the pandemic theatre closures. Its London premiere was postponed until August 2021. Following the London opening the new musical has won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World award for Best New Musical.

    Back to the Future The Musical current cast

    The Back to the Future musical currently stars Olly Dobson and Tony Award-winning Roger Bart as Marty and Dr Emmett Brown respectively. They are joined by Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland. The cast is complete by Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Kane Crawford, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O’Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Justin Thomas, Oliver Roll, Melissa Rose, Charlotte Scott and Tavio Wright.

    Back to the Future The Musical creative team

    Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando, and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team including Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. The musical features orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. There is casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

    New Back to the Future The Musical tickets have been released!

    Don’t miss the West End’s Best New Musical! Tickets for Back to the Future The Musical are now booking until 12 February 2023.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

