Award-winning Broadway musical MJ set for 2024 West End debut Oct 17, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The multiple Tony-award-winning broadway musical MJ is set to premiere in London at the Prince Edward Theatre in March 2024; with tickets due to go on sale in Spring 2023. The MJ musical is an eclectic and masterful celebration of the prodigious life of the King of Pop. Want to see how the legacy of Michael Jackson is awakened on stage? Keep your eyes peeled on our news page for further announcements and information!

About Michael Jackson & MJ

Michael Jackson is considered as one the world’s greatest entertainers and most prominent figures within the industry. His work in music has coined him the title of King of Pop. His album 'Thriller' is the best-selling album of all time. Not only does Jackson’s vision and success transcend the barriers of music itself, but his pioneering voice in the music industry demanded change and inclusion for black musicians of later generations.

In this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, reimagined for the West End, MJ follows the period surrounding the conception of Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, ultimately delving deeper into the ingenious mind of an incomparable superstar. MJ goes beyond the signature songs of the star, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the creative and collaborative spirits that cemented Jackson’s status as pop royalty.

The creators of MJ

MJ features book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage, Nottage is the recipient of a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship and was included in Time magazine's 2019 list of the 100 Most Influential People, she was the first (and remains the only) woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama two times. It is directed and choreographed by Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon, His awards include the Tony Award for Best Choreography (An American in Paris). He is the President of the Benesh Institute and was made an OBE in 2016.

Casting for MJ is yet to be announced.

MJ is heading to the West End

Make sure to check back to our news page for more information on this highly-anticipated musical; MJ!