    Arinzé Kene's Misty to transfer to London’s West End

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Following a well-received and critically acclaimed run at the Bush Theatre in Hammersmith and Fulham, Arinzé Kene's Misty is set to transfer to Trafalgar Studios this autumn for a 24-performance run.

    Pictured: Arinzé Kene delivers a chilling performance in Misty

    The Bush Theatre is often the seedbed for many new playwrights and actors to grow and develop their careers, and it has put on hundreds of cutting-edge productions since its establishment in 1972, including the original production of Simon Stephens’ Sea Wall, which was performed by Andrew Scott at the venue back in 2008 and recently enjoyed a brief run on the West End last month. Now the Bush Theatre has another huge triumph under their belt with the West End transfer of Misty.

    The performance fuses live art and drama with poetry and music and features an original music score performed live by Kene himself. As both an actor and a playwright, Kene’s previous stage credits include The Pass alongside Russell Tovey, Good Dog at the Watford Palace Theatre, Been So Long alongside Michaela Coel, and the Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country.

    Misty is directed by Omar Elerian (One Cold Dark Night, Islands, NASSIM) and features sound by Elena Peña, lighting by Jackie Shemesh, video design by Daniel Denton, design by Rajha Shakiry, and music by Shiloh Coke and Adrian McLeod. Both Rene Powell and Mya Napoleon will play the role of Little Girl.

    Arinzé Kene's Misty will open at London’s Trafalgar Studios on 8 September 2018 and will run until 20 October 2018 with 24 performances in total.

    You don’t want to miss this spectacular piece complete with masterful storytelling that explores themes of creative freedom within the context of contemporary London.

    Purchase tickets to see Arinzé Kene's Misty at Trafalgar Studios here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

