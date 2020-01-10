Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell confirmed to star in new Hello, Dolly! production Jan 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 20, 2020) Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell have been officially confirmed to join the previously announced Imelda Staunton in the new West End production of Hello, Dolly!. The musical opens at London's Adelphi Theatre on 11 August 2020.

The West End Hello, Dolly! cast finds its "plus two." Will it be a match made in heaven?

Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell join London Hello, Dolly! cast

The show's producers Michael Harrison and David Ian have delightfully announced today (10 January 2020) that Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell will be joining Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton in the new London production of Hello, Dolly! this summer.

Though she was already announced to be starring in the show, Jenna Russell has now been officially confirmed and will take on the role of Irene Molloy whilst Nyman will play Horace Vandergelder. The production will see its director Dominic Cooke and headliner Imelda Staunton reunite after last working together on the highly praised National Theatre production of Follies.

Further West End casting for Hello, Dolly! will be announced in due course.

Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell notable acting credits

Andy Nyman – Tevye in Fiddler On The Roof, Menier Chocolate Factory & Playhouse Theatre; Hangmen, Royal Court Theatre; Ghost Stories, West End; and Peaky Blinders on TV.

Jenna Russell, Olivier Award winner – The Bridges of Madison County, UK premiere; Sunday In The Park With George, Menier Chocolate Factory; Merrily We Roll Along; and Fun Home, Young Vic.

Hello, Dolly! musical plot

Imelda Staunton, multi-Olivier and BAFTA Award winner, stars as the meddlesome socialite and matchmaker, Dolly Levi. When Dolly journeys north to Yonkers, New York to find a suitable match for Horace Vandergelder, an infamous miser and unmarried half-millionaire, she soon realises it's high time for her to find her own match. Will she be doomed to be a spinster forever, or will she manage to be swept off her feet by the one she's been waiting for all her life?

About the hit musical Hello, Dolly!

The musical boasts an unforgettable score from the late American composer and lyricist Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mame, Mack and Mabel), who sadly passed away in Florida over Christmas break at the age of 88. The most notable musical numbers from Hello, Dolly! include "It Only Takes a Moment", "Put On Your Sunday Clothes", "Elegance", "Ribbons Down My Back" and "Before the Parade Passes By".

The classic Broadway musical also features a book by Michael Stewart (Barnum, 42nd Street) and is based on the 1955 play by Thornton Wilder entitled The Matchmaker.

Imelda Staunton and Dominic Cooke last collaborated on the National Theatre production of Stephen Sondheim's Follies to astonishing success. The latest Hello, Dolly! production will also see the Freedom Writers actress reunite with producers David Ian and Michael Harrison. The trio are best known for working on the recent Savoy Theatre revival of Gypsy, which took home the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and earned Imelda Staunton the Olivier for Best Actress in a Musical for her flawless performance as Momma Rose.

Hello, Dolly! opens on 11 August 2020 for previews at the West End's Adelphi Theatre where it will play a strictly limited 30-week season until 6 March 2021. Press night is scheduled for Thursday, 27 August 2020.

Hello, Dolly! Adelphi Theatre tickets available from £24 and up!

You don't want to miss the highly anticipated return of Hello, Dolly! featuring a cast of A-list musical theatre stars and a timeless score by the legendary Jerry Herman. Book your London Hello, Dolly! tickets today to secure the best seats at the Adelphi Theatre at the best prices whilst stocks last!

