    Andrew Scott is to reprise his role in Simon Stephens' Sea Wall at The Old Vic this summer

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    It has just been confirmed that award-winning Irish actor Andrew Scott is set to star in critically acclaimed monologue Sea Wall, which was written by English playwright  Simon Stephens. The new Old Vic Theatre production was originally performed by Scott at the Bush Theatre in 2008 and he has expressed his excitement in returning to the role of Alex in this one-man play.

    The Plaines Plough production was specially written for Andrew Scott himself and it will run from 18 June 2018 until 30 June 2018 at The Old Vic Theatre as part of their 200th-anniversary celebrations.

    Scott's stage credits include Hamlet at the Almeida Theatre (2018) and Simon Stephens' Birdland at the Royal Court Theatre (2014). He admitted that it just about made his summer when the news broke out of him revisiting the monologue and he was reportedly ecstatic to be performing in the "most magical of theatres."

    Sea Wall follows Alex as he speaks directly to the audience about his hobbies, photography, his daughter, his family, his wife, and about visiting his father-in-law in southern France. What makes the monologue so compelling is its shift in tone as Alex gradually alters his mood and delivery.

    Sea Wall will run in London's West End for a very limited time only and you won't want to miss this gripping and moving tale of happiness, heartbreak and grief. 

