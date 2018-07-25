Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Theatres has been renamed Jul 25, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) It has just been announced that Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Theatres group (RUT), which is a subsidiary of Really Useful Group (RUG), will be renamed after the impresario himself. Effective today the group will be renamed Lloyd Webber Theatres, or LW Theatres for short. The news comes after the RUT-owned New London Theatre was officially renamed the Gillian Lynne Theatre after the late, world-renowned choreographer of Cats.

Pictured: The cast of Lloyd Webber's flagship show Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre

LW Theatres currently owns and manages six West End venues, which include the Adelphi Theatre, Cambridge Theatre, Gillian Lynne Theatre, Her Majesty’s Theatre, London Palladium and the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. It also owns and operates the off-West End venue The Other Palace, which was once known as the St. James Theatre but renamed in 2016. The decision to change the name from RUT to LW Theatres was made to avoid any further confusion between the theatre division of RUG and RUG itself, which deals with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s other creative ventures in film, television, music, magazine publishing and merchandising.

Managing director of LW Theatres Rebecca Kane Burton said the name change will help facilitate better communication between the theatre company and the business world.

See below for a comprehensive list of what's currently playing and what events will be running at Lloyd Webber's seven venues.

Adelphi Theatre

Kinky Boots – booking now until 12 January 2019

The Roy Orbison Story concert – 2 December 2018

Cambridge Theatre

Matilda: The Musical – booking now until 20 October 2019

Gillian Lynne Theatre

School of Rock – booking now until 20 October 2019

Her Majesty’s Theatre

Phantom of the Opera – booking now until 2 March 2019

London Palladium

The King and I – booking now until 29 September 2018

TEN: A Decade of Dreams Concert – 30 September 2018

King Crimson concert – booking from 2 November to 3 November 2018

Ross Noble – El Hablador Tour – booking from 9 November to 10 November 2018

Dr John Cooper Clarke concert – 24 November 2018

Snow White pantomime – booking from 8 December 2018 to 13 January 2019

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

42nd Street – booking now until 5 January 2019

Paddington in Concert – 14 October 2018

Theatre Royal Drury Lane Tour – 20 October 2018

Joanna Lumley concert – 11 November 2018

Christmas Spectacular 2018 – 16 December 2018