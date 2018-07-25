Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Theatres has been renamed
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
(Updated on Feb 20, 2019)
It has just been announced that Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Theatres group (RUT), which is a subsidiary of Really Useful Group (RUG), will be renamed after the impresario himself. Effective today the group will be renamed Lloyd Webber Theatres, or LW Theatres for short. The news comes after the RUT-owned New London Theatre was officially renamed the Gillian Lynne Theatre after the late, world-renowned choreographer of Cats.
Pictured: The cast of Lloyd Webber's flagship show Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre
LW Theatres currently owns and manages six West End venues, which include the Adelphi Theatre, Cambridge Theatre, Gillian Lynne Theatre, Her Majesty’s Theatre, London Palladium and the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. It also owns and operates the off-West End venue The Other Palace, which was once known as the St. James Theatre but renamed in 2016. The decision to change the name from RUT to LW Theatres was made to avoid any further confusion between the theatre division of RUG and RUG itself, which deals with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s other creative ventures in film, television, music, magazine publishing and merchandising.
Managing director of LW Theatres Rebecca Kane Burton said the name change will help facilitate better communication between the theatre company and the business world.
See below for a comprehensive list of what's currently playing and what events will be running at Lloyd Webber's seven venues.
Adelphi Theatre
Kinky Boots – booking now until 12 January 2019
The Roy Orbison Story concert – 2 December 2018
Cambridge Theatre
Matilda: The Musical – booking now until 20 October 2019
Gillian Lynne Theatre
School of Rock – booking now until 20 October 2019
Her Majesty’s Theatre
Phantom of the Opera – booking now until 2 March 2019
London Palladium
The King and I – booking now until 29 September 2018
TEN: A Decade of Dreams Concert – 30 September 2018
King Crimson concert – booking from 2 November to 3 November 2018
Ross Noble – El Hablador Tour – booking from 9 November to 10 November 2018
Dr John Cooper Clarke concert – 24 November 2018
Snow White pantomime – booking from 8 December 2018 to 13 January 2019
Theatre Royal Drury Lane
42nd Street – booking now until 5 January 2019
Paddington in Concert – 14 October 2018
Theatre Royal Drury Lane Tour – 20 October 2018
Joanna Lumley concert – 11 November 2018
Christmas Spectacular 2018 – 16 December 2018
The Other Palace
Eugenius – booking now until 7 October 2018