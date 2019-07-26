Aisha Jawando to play the new Tina Turner in London's West End Jul 26, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has just been announced today that Aisha Jawando, who's been with TINA – The Tina Turner Musical since it first premiered at the Aldwych Theatre in spring 2018, has been promoted to the titular role.

Aisha Jawando is ready to take on one of the West End's biggest roles this October!

Aisha Jawando cast as the West End's next Tina Turner

Having portrayed the role of Tina Turner's sister, Alline Bullock, since the show's world premiere, Aisha Jawando will officially step up to the plate to take on the role of Tina Turner herself. Jawando previously played the titular character at certain performances but will now be portraying Tina full time beginning on 8 October 2019.

The real Tina Turner, who admitted that she loved Jawando's performance as her sister Alline, was pleased to see the actress lead the company into its next chapter in London. Aisha Jawando responded to the casting announcement by expressing how thrilled she was to step into the role and went on to call Tina Turner an "inspirational woman."

Jawando will be taking over the role from Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who is expected to cross the pond to join the Broadway cast later this year to play the iconic role of Tina for certain performances. Adrienne Warren, who originated the West End role of the hit singer, will lead the Broadway cast.

Also currently starring in the West End cast of TINA is Ashley Zhangazha, who will continue in the role of Ike Turner, alongside Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma. Tsemaye Bob-Egbe will play Tina for certain performances in the week. The cast also stars Ava Brennan as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Edward Bourne as the record company's marketing manager Erwin Bach, Francesca Jackson as Tina and Ike's manager Rhonda Graam, Howard Gossington as record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, Irene-Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s grandmother GG, Jammy Kasongo as both Tina’s father Richard Bullock and Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, and Oscar Batterham as Tina’s manager Roger Davies.

Completing the cast are ensemble members Ashlee Irish (also starring as Tina's son Ronnie), Cameron Bernard Jones (also starring as Tina's son Craig), Chloe Chambers, Daniella Bowen, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Joelle Dyson, Joseph Richardson, Kibong Tanji, and Lejaun Sheppard, and swings Amandla Elynah, Angela Marie Hurst, Derek Aidoo, Gavin Alex, Hannah Jay-Allan, Joshua Da Costa, Leisha Mollyneaux, and Samuel J. Weir, who are all joined by the children's cast alternating between the roles of Young Alline, Young Anna Mae, and Young Craig.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical London creative team

TINA is directed by Phyllidia Lloyd and written by Katori Hall, Kees Prins, and Frank Ketelaar. It features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, musical supervision by Nicholas Skillbeck, sound by Nevin Steinberg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and projection design by Jeff Sugg.

