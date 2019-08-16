5 reasons Big The Musical is going to be BIG Aug 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Aug 21, 2019) The iconic 1988 movie is beloved across the generations, ranging from hardcore fans who know all the words to ‘Shimmy Shimmy Cocoa Pop’ to fans who get a hit of nostalgia and just remember the infamous piano scene. However, everyone should be excited for this all-new staged adaptation which is set to make its West End debut at London’s Dominion Theatre. From a star-studded cast to a heart-warming story, it’s going to be the musical to see. Don’t wait to hear back from Zoltar to get your Big The Musical tickets and secure discounted seats with us today!

1. The story of Big

Following the story of 12-year-old Josh Baskin, famously played by Tom Hanks, who thinks being a kid sucks! So much so, that one night at a carnival, he makes a wish to be big. However, after the fortune-telling machine claims his wish is granted, Josh discovers it isn’t even plugged in. The next day, his wish has indeed been granted, and now he is left to see if being a grown-up is all it’s cracked up to be. Big, film or stage, guarantees to warm the cockles of your heart and it certainly ensures big fun no matter if you’re 12 or 30.

2. A star-studded cast!

There’s no doubt that a show with a name or two draws in a big crowd and that pattern is sure to follow suit as the cast for Big The Musical is stars-in-your-eyes worthy! Stepping into the big shoes left by Tom Hanks is The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness who will reprise the role of Josh Baskin. Jay went from heartthrob British boyband to Strictly Come Dancing winner, gaining him a wide array of fans. He has most recently been seen singing and dancing away at the West End’s Garrick Theatre in Rip It Up: The 60s. Jay previously played the lead role of Josh in the original UK production. Joining Jay in the cast is Kimberley Walsh as Susan Lawrence; she is popularly known as being a member of infamous girl group Girls Aloud. Her stage credits include Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Elf The Musical (Dominion Theatre) and Sweet Charity (Cadogan Hall). Also joining the cast are Wendi Peters (Coronation Street, White Christmas) and Olivier Award-winning Matthew Kelly (Cold Blood, Of Mice and Men).

3. New musical numbers

Big The Musical has hit the stage in the UK twice before, both times back in 2016. The first of which saw the show premiere at the Theatre Royal Plymouth and then it headed to Dublin. The 2016 productions saw Jay McGuiness originate the lead role of Josh, but this UK premiere wasn’t the beginning for this musical. Big The Musical made its debut in Detroit followed by a Broadway transfer in 1996 and was nominated for five Tony Awards. The musical numbers come from David Shire (music) and Richard Maltby (lyrics) and originally there were 17 songs, however, the West End 2019 production will feature new numbers that are bound to see this musical be bigger than ever before!

4. It’s going to be big fun!

Anyone who has visited the Dominion Theatre knows that it is a colossal theatre with a seating capacity of 2069. Only a super big production can fill that stage and that is exactly what this Morgan Young show is going to do. The songs are going to reach the roof and come back again, considering they will be performed by not just the fantastic cast but also by a 50-piece orchestra, the dance numbers, choreographed by Young, are going to be a dazzling display of 80s inspired joy, and at all times it will be ecstatically fun! Bursting with colour, from the carnival to the mass number of toys, this hilarious and heart-warming show is going to see the whole family having fun and leaving with feel-good vibes that will have everyone smiling from ear to ear.

5. It’s one for the whole family

Whether you watched it in the 80s or your parents introduced you to it at any point in between then and now, you’re likely a fan of the 1988 film of the same name. It saw Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role of Josh, creating a character and story that would go on to be loved by the masses and passed down as a classic. It is fun and relatable if you’re a child or an adult, as it uniquely offers the two ends of the scale and blurs the line between childhood and adulthood, reminding us to have fun no matter how young or old we are. The musical stage adaptation brings this beloved tale to life, making it more tangible and somehow more fun. Whether you’re going for the nostalgia hit, or to introduce your family to your childhood favourite, or simply to see that incredible cast live on stage, there’s something for everyone, making it the perfect show for the whole family.

Save big on Big The Musical West End tickets today!

Big The Musical comes to the West End's Dominion Theatre from 10 September (originally 6 September but now delayed due to refurbishment at the venue) for a nine-week run and it's going to be a Zoltar dream come true.

