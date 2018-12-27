30 Rock star Jack McBrayer to join the West End cast of Waitress Dec 27, 2018 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Earlier this month more cast members were announced to join the West End transfer of Waitress in 2019. Just before Christmas, another name was added to the cast list. It has been announced that American big screen and television actor Jack McBrayer will be joining the cast. He is set to make his West End debut alongside Katharine McPhee as Ogie in Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre.

30 Rock star Jack McBrayer is set to make his West End debut when Waitress transfers to London.

Jack McBrayer is best known for his portrayal of quirky NBC page Kenneth in the critically acclaimed sitcom 30 Rock. McBrayer garnered an Emmy nomination for the role on the multi-award winning series that broke records with 22 Emmy nominations in 2009 alone. He is also known for starring in The Jack and Triumph Show, and The Middle. He also starred in the film Forgetting Sarah Marshall opposite Russel Brand and Kristen Bell. McBrayer is also known for his voice work in films like Wreck-It Ralph and Despicable Me and television shows such as The Simpsons and Archer.

McBrayer is set to join Peter Hannah, Marisha Wallace, Laura Baldwin and David Hunter when they take to the stage at London’s Adelphi Theatre alongside American Idol’s Katharine McPhee. The West End has been waiting with bated breath for the transfer of this Broadway feast and it looks like the menu is finally set. The show is scheduled to begin previews 8 February ahead of its official opening night 7 March. The West End transfer is currently scheduled to end 5 May, barring an extension.

Tickets to this limited run are currently on sale, but are going faster than one of Jenna’s pies. Make sure you’ve got a seat at the table, Book Waitress tickets now!