Best Pre-Theatre Dining in London

Looking for the perfect pre-theatre dinner in London? Whether you want a quick bite, a luxurious meal, or a casual dining spot, the city offers an amazing variety of options. Our guide to pre theatre dinner London highlights the best places to eat near major West End theatres, so you can enjoy a delicious meal and still make it to curtain up on time!

Where to eat before going to the theatre in London

Planning a London pre theatre dinner can really enhance your evening. Whether you’re seeing a musical, a play, or an opera, choosing a nearby restaurant with a quick and tasty menu ensures you have a stress-free experience. From affordable street food to fine dining, there are plenty of options for every occasion.

Covent Garden and Seven Dials

Nearest theatres:

Lyceum Theatre (Disney’s The Lion King), Donmar Warehouse, Adelphi Theatre (Back to The Future Musical), Aldwych Theatre (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), Theatre Royal Drury Lane (Disney’s Hercules), Duchess Theatre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Gillian Lynne Theatre (My Neighbour Totoro), Cambridge Theatre (Matilda the Musical).

Where to eat:

Seven Dials Market – A vibrant indoor food market offering a huge range of independent food vendors. You'll find everything from Taiwanese bao buns to fresh pasta stalls, ideal for groups with mixed tastes. Dishes typically cost £8–£12; no formal pre-theatre menu, but the service is fast.

Dishoom Covent Garden – A much-loved Bombay-style café famous for rich curries and grills. They offer a dedicated pre-theatre menu, with two courses for under £25. Expect a casual, stylish setting and hearty mains like biryani and black daal.

The Ivy Market Grill – This elegant British restaurant serves classic dishes like fishcakes, steaks, and shepherd’s pie. Their pre-theatre set menu is excellent value, with two courses for £29 or three courses for £35. The stylish interiors make it a smart choice for a special night out.

Brother Marcus – Known for modern Eastern Mediterranean small plates, Brother Marcus serves dishes like lamb kofta and cauliflower fritters. Mains are priced between £14–£20, and it’s a laid-back spot perfect for casual dining. No specific pre-theatre menu, but service is quick.

Flat Iron – A meat-lover’s haven famous for its outstanding value flat iron steak, priced around £13–£15. Although they don’t offer a formal pre-theatre menu, the service is efficient enough to fit your show schedule. Expect a relaxed, rustic dining experience.

Cinnamon Bazaar – This colourful Indian fusion restaurant offers a playful twist on street food classics. Their pre-theatre menu features two or three courses around £25, with standout dishes like Kashmiri lamb and Old Delhi chicken. Vibrant decor and speedy service make it ideal for pre-show dining.

Leicester Square

Nearest theatres:

Harold Pinter Theatre (Giant), Garrick Theatre (Mrs Warren’s Profession), Prince Edward Theatre (MJ the Musical), London Coliseum (The Great Gatsby), Duke of York’s Theatre (Stereophonic).

Where to eat:

Bancone, Golden Square – A stylish pasta bar serving handmade Italian classics like beef shin ragu and cacio e pepe. Their "Pasta & Wine" offer is perfect for quick dining, with mains priced £14–£18. They don’t have a formal pre-theatre set menu but service is fast and casual.

Brasserie Zédel – A grand Parisian-style brasserie offering French favourites like steak haché and tarte du jour. Their fixed-price menu is great value at under £20 for two courses. The setting feels luxurious without the high price tag — ideal for a special but affordable pre-show meal.

The Palomar – Modern Jerusalem cuisine takes centre stage at The Palomar, with small sharing plates bursting with Middle Eastern flavour. Dishes range £10–£20, and although there’s no set pre-theatre menu, their fast service suits theatre timings. The lively, intimate atmosphere is a bonus.

Whitcomb’s at The Londoner – Mediterranean-inspired fine dining with a focus on fresh, seasonal produce. They offer a stylish pre-theatre menu for around £32, featuring dishes like grilled sea bass and heritage tomatoes. The chic interiors and attentive service make it a top-tier choice.

Leicester Square Kitchen – Contemporary Mexican and Peruvian sharing plates in a sleek setting. Dishes like tacos, ceviche, and anticuchos cost between £7–£15 each. They offer pre-theatre dining options perfect for those who want lighter, tapas-style meals.

Trafalgar Square

Nearest theatres:

Trafalgar Theatre (Clueless), Playhouse Theatre (Cabaret), Charing Cross Theatre (Stiletto).

Where to eat:

The Admiralty – A classic Fuller’s pub serving traditional British fare such as pies and fish & chips. Mains are around £14–£20, and service is swift for pre-theatre goers. No formal set menu, but hearty portions and a relaxed vibe are guaranteed.

Steak & Co. Charing Cross – A laid-back steakhouse ideal for carnivores, offering great pre-theatre deals. Their two-course menu starts around £20–£25. It’s informal and comfortable, making it a reliable stop before a show.

Olea Social – Mediterranean small plates with vibrant, fresh flavours and beautifully presented dishes. Plates average £8–£15, ideal for light dining. No formal pre-theatre menu, but fast service ensures you’re not late for the show.

Ochre – Located in the National Gallery, Ochre offers seasonal British dishes like lamb rump and wild mushroom ravioli. Mains are £25–£35, and a pre-theatre menu is often available. Expect stylish, airy interiors and creative plating.

Shaftesbury Avenue

Nearest theatres:

Palace Theatre (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Apollo Theatre (Fawlty Towers the Play), Gielgud Theatre (Oliver!), Phoenix Theatre (Stranger Things: the First Shadow), Lyric Theatre (Hadestown).

Where to eat:

Hawksmoor – Celebrated for premium British steaks and seafood, Hawksmoor offers a pre-theatre express menu from £27–£33. Expect signature dishes like rump steak and sticky toffee pudding. A sophisticated, stylish choice for a meat-heavy meal.

Cafe Monico – European brasserie dishes served in a relaxed, warmly lit setting. They serve pasta, burgers, and grilled fish with mains from £18–£24. No pre-theatre menu, but efficient service makes it ideal for show nights.

Cucina – Rustic Italian trattoria offering homemade pasta and wood-fired pizzas. Mains are £14–£20, and the atmosphere is relaxed and family-friendly. No pre-theatre menu, but it's quick and hearty.

Bocca di Lupo – Acclaimed Italian small plates restaurant offering dishes from every region of Italy. Prices range £6–£15 per plate, ideal for sharing. Their efficient service suits tight pre-theatre timings.

Soho

Nearest theatres:

Gielgud Theatre (Oliver!), @sohoplace (The Fifth Step), Dominion Theatre (The Devil Wears Prada) Apollo Theatre (Fawlty Towers the Play), Lyric Theatre (Hadestown).

Where to eat:

Joe Allen – Classic American brasserie famed for pre-theatre dining, offering dishes like burgers, ribs, and steaks. Their set menu (two courses around £25) is quick, hearty, and satisfying. A true theatreland institution.

Blacklock – Known for unbeatable value on chops and steaks, with a pre-theatre meal from around £20–£25. They serve British-style meat feasts in a fun, casual setting. Great for meat-lovers with a limited time window.

Brindisa Tapas – Authentic Spanish tapas perfect for sharing. Dishes are small and speedy, priced around £5–£12 each. There's no set menu, but the quick service and relaxed style suit pre-theatre dining perfectly.

The Coral Room – A gorgeous cocktail bar offering small plates like truffle fries and seafood options. Small plates range £10–£18, perfect if you want light bites with a stylish twist before your show.

Arcade Food Hall – Trendy, lively food hall offering a mix of international cuisines from burgers to sushi. Prices for individual dishes range £8–£15. Perfect for groups who want variety and a quick, casual meal before curtain-up.