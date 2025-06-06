Tips When Booking Lion King Tickets, Lyceum Theatre Seating Plan Jun 6, 2025 | By Posted on| By Vivienne Shaw If you are planning to see The Lion King, it would be useful for you to check out our interactive Lyceum Theatre Seating Plan before you go.

The Lyceum Theatre is one of London’s most iconic venues and home to the beloved production of The Lion King. With over 2,000 seats spread across three main levels, choosing the right spot can make a big difference to your experience—and your wallet. Here’s how to make the most informed decision when booking your tickets.

Understanding the Lyceum Theatre Seating Plan

When looking to purchase Lion King tickets it helps to know about the theatre's layout. The Lyceum Theatre seating plan consists of three levels. The Stalls or as they are sometimes known as - Orchestra Stalls, the Royal Circle and the Grand Circle. There are also 6 boxes for sale and each box has 2 seats per box and are used as part of the show when the cast come in them and sing, which can be a little scary for younger children. All the boxes are restricted viewing as they are very on the side, and 5 boxes are priced at the cheapest price and one box is at the 4th price. If there are any children they are not allowed to sit in a box without an adult, unless they are aged 16 or over.

Best Seats The Lyceum Theatre By Section

Stalls : This is where most theatre-goers aim to sit, especially in the centre. However, be cautious with front-row seats- while close to the stage, the raised platform can force you to look up uncomfortably. Seats at the far sides or toward the rear may have restricted views, often reflected in the ticket price.

Royal Circle : This level offers an excellent elevated perspective. The first 3–4 rows in the centre are highly sought after for their balance of view and comfort, especially for shorter adults or children. The seating is tiered, so heads in front aren’t usually a problem.

Grand Circle: The highest and furthest level from the stage, this is typically where the cheapest tickets are found. While you won’t catch every facial expression, you’ll still enjoy a full, unobstructed view of the stage. A good choice for those on a budget who still want to soak in the spectacle.

Finding Cheaper Tickets for The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre

The most budget-friendly seats are typically found in the Grand Circle, the highest tier in the auditorium. These seats are further from the stage, but still offer a full, unobstructed view of the action. They're ideal if you're more interested in enjoying the spectacle as a whole rather than focusing on facial expressions or small details.

Whether you're seeing The Lion King for the first time or returning for another round of Disney magic, a little planning goes a long way in making your visit to the Lyceum Theatre unforgettable.