Meet the West End cast of The Lion King

Now in it’s 26th year at the Lyceum Theatre this the acclaimed reimagining of Disney’s beloved film, The Lion King, has redefined the expectations of theatregoers. Exploding onto the stage with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music the musical tells the powerful story of Simba as he journeys from a wide-eyed cub to his destiny as King of the Pridelands.

Who are the current Lion King cast members?

Since its premiere in 1999 in London The Lion King has been seen by 19 million people and remains one of the best selling musicals in London to date. Globally the show has been seen by more than 114 million people with 25 productions worldwide and has played in every continent except Antartica! Featuring songs such as I Just Can’t Wait To Be King, Can You Feel The Love Tonight and Circle Of Life, all penned by Elton John with lyrics by Tim Rice it’s clear to see why The Lion King truly is The King Of The Musicals!

The current cast of The Lion King are

George Asprey (Scar), Shaun Escoffery (Mufasa), Thenjiwe Nofemele (Rafiki), Gary Jordan (Zazu), Alan McHale (Timon), Mark Roper (Pumbaa), Owen Chaponda (Simba), Merryl Ansah (Nala), Melone M’kenzy (Shenzi), Jorrell Coiffic-Kamall (Banzai), Mark Tatham (Ed) and Nathaniel Morgan Bennett (Young Simba). Stephenson Ardern-Sodje will return as Simba from 6 May 2025 until 28 September, having previously played the role on the UK and Ireland tour. Hope Maine will then play the role until 25 January 2026.

Sharing the role of Young Simba and Young Nala are Nathaniel Morgan Bennett, Noelle Coker, Jackson Daniel-Child, Ebrahim Amaar Joof, Keilah Kofi, Mason Mingle, Jazmyn Lewin and Raphaella Philberrt.