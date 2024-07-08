Get schooled on the Matilda The Musical characters Jul 8, 2024 | By Posted on| By Carly Clements-Yu From the magical to the tyrannical, there’s a bit of everything in these Matilda The Musical characters! The beloved Roald Dahl story was transformed into the multi-award-winning stage show by Tim Minchin in 2010. Since then, it has charmed children and adults all over the world. But do you know much about the Matilda The Musical characters? We’re here to introduce you to Matilda and the people in her life. Who is the main character in Matilda The Musical? Matilda Wormwood She's a nuisance. Well, to her parents, at least. The book-obsessed little girl is nothing like her family, and they don’t know what to do with her. Neither does school. With a monstrous head teacher who terrifies pupils and teachers alike, Matilda needs a safe place. Despite what her family thinks, Matilda is special. While standing up for other pupils and hitting back at those who’ve wronged her, she develops magical abilities that might be the solution to everyone’s problems. The lead character has some of the biggest Matilda The Musical songs, including 'Naughty'. Young actresses covet the role of Matilda. Four young performers are cast to play the role to ensure the demanding performance is manageable. When it opened in the West End in 2011, the four original actors collectively won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical, and the current Matildas are just as talented!

Who are the supporting Matilda The Musical characters?

There are several adults and many children in Matilda. Below are the key characters you need to know about.

Miss Trunchball

The terrifying head teacher at Matilda’s school. Looking for any reason to punish the children, Miss Trunchball will find any excuse to throw unlucky souls into the Chokey or concoct a more wicked and suitable punishment for their misdeeds. Terrorising children and teachers alike, Matilda knows she must find a way to defeat the evil teacher and provide everyone with the support they need.

Miss Trunchball has been played by huge names such as Bertie Carvel, Alex Gamound, and Hayden Tee.

Miss Honey

Gentle and sensitive, Miss Honey is Miss Trunchball’s long-suffering niece and Matilda’s nurturing teacher. Upon meeting Matilda, she notices the girl is highly intelligent and wonderfully curious. Learning that Matilda’s love of books is unsupported at home, Miss Honey takes Matilda under her wing and is inspired by her confidence and bravery.

Mr Wormwood

Matilda’s dad and an absolute wheeler-dealer, Mr Wormwood is a negligent parent who cares more about appearances than he does about his bright young daughter. The first victim of Matilda’s deserved vengeful actions, Mr Wormwood spends most of the show with bright green hair while discouraging the audience from reading.

Mrs Wormwood

Matilda’s mother and possibly the second-most despicable Matilda The Musical character is Mrs Wormwood. Obsessed with ballroom dancing and her dance partner Rudolpho, Mrs Wormwood makes no effort to connect with her daughter.

Mrs Phelps

Mrs Phelps is a kind librarian. She nurtures Matilda’s love of storytelling and reading. Mrs Phelps listens to Matilda’s made-up stories, including a tale about a world-famous acrobat couple who can’t have children. Embracing the curious child’s love of words and world-building, Mrs Phelps is the only good and encouraging figure in Matilda’s life until Miss Honey comes along.

Bruce Bogtrotter

Known around the world, Bruce only has one key scene. But the scene is so famous he has a cake named after him. Matilda’s schoolmate is caught tasting a chocolate cake, and as punishment, Miss Trunchball forces him to eat the lot. Led by Matilda, the kids come together to support him, showing the class as a united front against the cruel head teacher.

The Matilda The Musical characters that complete the show

There are a lot of unnamed and small characters in Matilda The Musical. Many adults play older children - doing the more dangerous stunts on stage - alongside their roles of parents, doctors, etc.

The children in the cast share the roles of Alice, Amanda Thripp, Eric, Hortensia, Lavender Brown, Nigel, and Tommy.

How can I see the Matilda The Musical characters?

Matilda The Musical is currently playing at the Cambridge Theatre in London’s West End. We can help you get tickets and even see where the best seats in the Cambridge Theatre are. So go on. Be a little bit naughty. See Matilda now!