A Definitive Guide to the Matilda the Musical Songs

Looking for an inspirational musical that’s all about doing the right thing? Enter Matilda the Musical. Roald Dahl’s story of a courageous school girl who fights for justice - with a few telekinetic powers too - transformed the West End. There’s plenty of nostalgic joy in Matilda, from a Bruce Bogtrotter cake-eating scene to the terrifying Miss Trunchbull ruling over Crunchem Hall. The David versus Goliath tale broke Olivier Awards records and it’s been at the Cambridge Theatre since 2011. Impressive really, for a show that was originally commissioned for a 2010 Christmas run!

Matilda the Musical in London comes alive thanks to an infectious score by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly. It’s so popular in fact, there’s even a Matilda the Musical movie, starring some of the original West End cast members! But, if you’re looking for a family-friendly West End musical that’ll leave you smiling, Matilda’s the show for you. Discover all the songs in the musical and learn more about Matilda in London now.

The most famous Matilda the Musical songs

All the Matilda the Musical songs add a spark to Matilda Wormwood’s story. She’s a young, gifted school kid who thirsts for knowledge, but her parents refuse to see her inner talents. Matilda Wormwood feels lost, but two adults help her: Miss Honey, her school teacher, and Mrs. Phelps, the librarian. Unfortunately, Matilda must face up to Miss Trunchbull, Crunchem Hall’s staunch headmistress who believes all children are maggots. Delightful!

During the Matilda musical, you’ll discover how she saves the day, proving that tiny minds can dream up the biggest things. Listen out for famous songs, including “Naughty,” “When I Grow Up,” “Revolting Children”, and a cleverly concocted “School Song”. The alphabet never sounded so fun!

Miracle

All parents think their child’s the best, right? Wrong. In this witty ensemble number, lots of parents share how excited they are to meet their “special little guy” and “angel sent down from the sky”. Halfway through the song, audiences meet Mrs Wormwood as she gives birth to Matilda, but they’re less than thrilled. Mr Wormwood expresses his anger that Matilda isn’t a boy! Perhaps not the miracle they dreamed of…

Naughty

In her early years, Matilda doesn’t go to school. She’s not taught anything. Instead, she fills her time by soaking up literary adventures - some very advanced for her young mind. Matilda lets out her pent-up frustration in “Naughty” and realises that she is the one who will change her story. Watch out for Matilda mixing peroxide into Mr Wormwood’s hair dye here. Matilda will start school in due course, much to her parents’ dismay.

School Song

Matilda Wormwood and her new friend, Lavender Brown, face the imposingly high Crunchem Hall gates for the first time. As they walk into the building, they’re met by taller, braver, scarier students who’ll teach them how to survive. Listen to the lyrics closely, they spell out the alphabet!

Pathetic

From the moment Matilda shoots her hand up in class, Miss Honey realises she’s someone special. In this solo, Miss Honey tries to muster all her strength to face the formidable Miss Trunchbull. Many West End actresses have played Miss Honey over the years, including Lauren Ward, Lauren Byrne and Gina Beck. Discover the Matilda the Musical London cast.

The Hammer

Look, it’s easy to boo Miss Trunchbull in Matilda. But her songs are definitely earworms! In “The Hammer”, this scary headmistress show off her former hammer-throwing championship prowess. She’s teaching Miss Honey that good discipline will put these children in line.

Loud

Matilda’s thriving at school. It’s a place to learn, discover, grow and be challenged intellectually. Unfortunately, all that stops at home when she’s with her parents. In “Loud”, Mrs Wormwood teaches her daughter in her special way. Instead of being book smart, you should sell the way you look! Watch out for “Loud” becoming a big dance number. It’s flashy!

This Little Girl

Away from the bustling Wormwood house, Miss Honey lives a quiet life. She’s passionate about her children, so much so, she vows to advocate for Matilda Wormwood. In “This Little Girl”, audiences learn about Miss Honey’s past and self-esteem struggles. We promise things are looking up and there are sunnier days ahead!

Bruce

Oh no! Who’s eaten Miss Trunchbull’s chocolate cake? Everyone knows to stay away. Bruce Bogtrotter confesses to his sweet-treat-stealing. So how does Miss Trunchbull make him apologise? By eating the whole thing, of course. There’s lots of glitz and jazz hands in “Bruce” up until the final bite… or should we say burp.