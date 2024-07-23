Menu
    A Definitive Guide to the Matilda the Musical Songs

    Posted on | By Sophie Thomas

    Looking for an inspirational musical that’s all about doing the right thing? Enter Matilda the Musical. Roald Dahl’s story of a courageous school girl who fights for justice - with a few telekinetic powers too - transformed the West End. There’s plenty of nostalgic joy in Matilda, from a Bruce Bogtrotter cake-eating scene to the terrifying Miss Trunchbull ruling over Crunchem Hall. The David versus Goliath tale broke Olivier Awards records and it’s been at the Cambridge Theatre since 2011. Impressive really, for a show that was originally commissioned for a 2010 Christmas run! 

    Matilda the Musical in London comes alive thanks to an infectious score by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly. It’s so popular in fact, there’s even a Matilda the Musical movie, starring some of the original West End cast members! But, if you’re looking for a family-friendly West End musical that’ll leave you smiling, Matilda’s the show for you. Discover all the songs in the musical and learn more about Matilda in London now.

    The most famous Matilda the Musical songs

    All the Matilda the Musical songs add a spark to Matilda Wormwood’s story. She’s a young, gifted school kid who thirsts for knowledge, but her parents refuse to see her inner talents. Matilda Wormwood feels lost, but two adults help her: Miss Honey, her school teacher, and Mrs. Phelps, the librarian. Unfortunately, Matilda must face up to Miss Trunchbull, Crunchem Hall’s staunch headmistress who believes all children are maggots. Delightful! 

    During the Matilda musical, you’ll discover how she saves the day, proving that tiny minds can dream up the biggest things. Listen out for famous songs, including “Naughty,” “When I Grow Up,” “Revolting Children”, and a cleverly concocted “School Song”. The alphabet never sounded so fun! 

    Miracle

    All parents think their child’s the best, right? Wrong. In this witty ensemble number, lots of parents share how excited they are to meet their “special little guy” and “angel sent down from the sky”. Halfway through the song, audiences meet Mrs Wormwood as she gives birth to Matilda, but they’re less than thrilled. Mr Wormwood expresses his anger that Matilda isn’t a boy! Perhaps not the miracle they dreamed of…

    Naughty

    In her early years, Matilda doesn’t go to school. She’s not taught anything. Instead, she fills her time by soaking up literary adventures - some very advanced for her young mind. Matilda lets out her pent-up frustration in “Naughty” and realises that she is the one who will change her story. Watch out for Matilda mixing peroxide into Mr Wormwood’s hair dye here. Matilda will start school in due course, much to her parents’ dismay. 

    School Song

    Matilda Wormwood and her new friend, Lavender Brown, face the imposingly high Crunchem Hall gates for the first time. As they walk into the building, they’re met by taller, braver, scarier students who’ll teach them how to survive. Listen to the lyrics closely, they spell out the alphabet!

    Pathetic

    From the moment Matilda shoots her hand up in class, Miss Honey realises she’s someone special. In this solo, Miss Honey tries to muster all her strength to face the formidable Miss Trunchbull. Many West End actresses have played Miss Honey over the years, including Lauren Ward, Lauren Byrne and Gina Beck. Discover the Matilda the Musical London cast.

    The Hammer

    Look, it’s easy to boo Miss Trunchbull in Matilda. But her songs are definitely earworms! In “The Hammer”, this scary headmistress show off her former hammer-throwing championship prowess. She’s teaching Miss Honey that good discipline will put these children in line. 

    Loud

    Matilda’s thriving at school. It’s a place to learn, discover, grow and be challenged intellectually. Unfortunately, all that stops at home when she’s with her parents. In “Loud”, Mrs Wormwood teaches her daughter in her special way. Instead of being book smart, you should sell the way you look! Watch out for “Loud” becoming a big dance number. It’s flashy! 

    This Little Girl

    Away from the bustling Wormwood house, Miss Honey lives a quiet life. She’s passionate about her children, so much so, she vows to advocate for Matilda Wormwood. In “This Little Girl”, audiences learn about Miss Honey’s past and self-esteem struggles. We promise things are looking up and there are sunnier days ahead! 

    Bruce

    Oh no! Who’s eaten Miss Trunchbull’s chocolate cake? Everyone knows to stay away. Bruce Bogtrotter confesses to his sweet-treat-stealing. So how does Miss Trunchbull make him apologise? By eating the whole thing, of course. There’s lots of glitz and jazz hands in “Bruce” up until the final bite… or should we say burp.

     

    Matilda the Musical Act Two songs

    Telly

    You’ll only hear “Telly” if you see Matilda the Musical on stage, so you’ll want to book your Matilda London tickets now. Join Mr Wormwood and his son as they boast that learning from books is boring. Instead, it’s all about the “telly”!

    When I Grow Up

    Lots of the Matilda London cast are young children, and you’ll be in awe of them. But, in this heartfelt number that’s all about future aspirations, listen to the schoolkids’ hopes and dreams Eating sweets every day? Staying up late? Do whatever you want? Yes please! Tim Minchin’s “When I Grow Up” is one of the most popular Matilda songs, and it’s helped with Peter Darling’s creative swing choreography. 

    I’m Here

    Throughout Matilda, our fearless little leader tells an imaginative story between an acrobat and an escapologist to her local librarian, Mrs Phelps. In “I’m Here”, the story ends with a shocking conclusion, and the pair vow to stay with each other. 

    The Smell of Rebellion

    Sniff sniff. What’s that in the air? It’s the smell of rebellion. Miss Trunchbull’s leading a particularly challenging phys-ed class, packed with trampolines, climbing frames and lots of runnings. In “The Smell of Rebellion”, Trunchbull reflects on a peaceful world without children and getting little ones to do everything she asks. It begs the question really, why is Miss Trunchbull a headmistress? Don’t worry though, the Crunchem Hall kids have something up their sleeves. 

    Quiet

    If Mrs Wormwood is loud, then Matilda Wormwood is quiet. So quiet in fact, that she stays in her head a lot. “Quiet” sees Matilda break out of her insular thoughts and share how she really feels. Haunting melodies and poignant lyrics make this a show stop that’ll take your breath away.

    My House

    Outside of the classroom, Miss Honey and Matilda still spend time together. When Miss Honey invites Matilda for tea, our plucky schoolgirl can’t believe how her teacher lives. In “My House”, audiences learn the importance of having somewhere to call their own - although the house may be small and it isn’t much, it’s enough. As the pair converse, Matilda uncovers similarities between Miss Honey’s life and the Acrobat and Escapologist. Wait. They’re the same! Miss Trunchbull really gets everywhere.

    Revolting Children

    After one lesson goes awry with magic chalk crayons revealing Miss Trunchbull’s hidden story, the children can finally celebrate! In this disco-rock number, the children break free by climbing on chairs, dancing on tables and partying. They’ll be revolting children, and that’s ok! You’ll want to get on your feet and dance.

    When I Grow Up (Reprise) / Naughty (Reprise)

    Everything works out at the end of Matilda the Musical. The Wormwoods’ dodgy car dealings catch up with them, so they’re planning to flee the country. But, Miss Honey wants Matilda to stay. The Wormwoods are happy to palm their daughter off to Miss Honey, forming a new, healthy family. It’s one big happy ever after!

    What songs are not in Matilda the Musical?

    If you listen to different versions of Matilda the Musical, you may hear songs that didn’t make it in the London musical version. We’ve listed all the songs in the West End production of Matilda the Musical. The Broadway cast album includes “Perhaps a Child”, sung by Sergei, as he considers who Matilda is. And if you’re watching the Matilda film, you’ll discover a new song “You’re Still Holding My Hand” sung between Matilda and Miss Honey.

    Who is the best Matilda in Matilda the Musical?

    Every young actress who plays Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical puts a spin on the role. The four actresses who originated the role - Cleo Demetriou, Eleanor Worthington Cox (who is currently starring in Next to Normal), Kerry Ingram and Sophia Kiely - won a shared Olivier for Best Actress in a Musical. It’s impossible to compare who is the “best” Matilda as they’re all excellent! Get your Matilda the Musical ticket to watch an incomparable West End cast.

    Is Matilda the Musical worth seeing?

    See Matilda the Musical if you want to discover a family-friendly musical that’s equally humourous and heartfelt. All the elements of Roald Dahl’s Matilda story remain, newly lifted by Tim Minchin’s intricate lyrics and a clever creative team that packs childhood flourishes into every scene.

