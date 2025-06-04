Menu
    Where you’ve seen the HBO Harry Potter cast before

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series promises to be the most faithful on-screen adaptation of the books to date - and it’s already conjuring up excitement with its spellbinding cast. Slated for release in 2027, the series will feature a new generation of witches and wizards, and features a host of West End heavyweights. From Olivier Award winners to stage prodigies, the casting reads like a who’s who of London’s theatre scene.

    Here’s where you’ve seen the stars of the new Hogwarts before they got their acceptance letters…

    Janet McTeer – Professor Minerva McGonagall

    The formidable Deputy Headmistress will be played by none other than Janet McTeer, a towering presence in both stature and talent. McTeer won an Olivier and Tony Award for her role in A Doll’s House, and has been nominated for a further three Oliviers and two Oscars since! Most recently she could be seen in National Theatre’s Phaedra, and on TV, in the multi award-winning Ozark, and fan favourite Jessica Jones. With McTeer at the helm, McGonagall will be every bit as sharp, witty, and warm as fans remember.

    Arabella Stanton – Hermione Granger

    Making the leap from one magical role to another, Arabella Stanton takes on Hermione Granger. She recently dazzled West End audiences in Matilda the Musical - one of the most decorated musicals in London theatre history, with seven Olivier Awards (tied with Hamilton, Sunset Boulevard, and Cabaret). Stanton is part of a growing tradition of young stars who prove they can lead a show and still crush their schoolwork. Hermione's brains and bravery are in good hands.

    John Lithgow – Albus Dumbledore

    A surprising but inspired casting choice, John Lithgow brings warmth, wisdom, and a touch of mischief to Albus Dumbledore. Lithgow made his West End debut this year in Giant, playing Roald Dahl to great acclaim - and winning an Olivier Award in the process. Previously known for The Crown, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and the Oscar nominated Conclave, Lithgow blends gravitas and eccentricity like few can.

    Where you’ve seen the HBO Harry Potter cast before

     

    Paapa Essiedu – Severus Snape

    Paapa Essiedu is set to deliver a fresh, complex take on one of the wizarding world’s most misunderstood characters. He’s no stranger to weighty roles: this year, he earned an Olivier nomination for Death of England: Delroy, narrowly losing out to Giant’s John Lithgow (lets hope there are no awkward staffroom meetings incoming). Essiedu has also been celebrated for The Effect, and will appear in All My Sons this November alongside Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Combined with TV credits in I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project, and Gangs of London, it’s clear Essiedu’s Snape will be one to watch.

    Paul Whitehouse – Argus Filch

    Comedy legend Paul Whitehouse will play Hogwarts’ grumpiest caretaker, Argus Filch. Known for The Fast Show and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, Whitehouse also co-wrote and starred in Only Fools and Horses the Musical, playing Grandad. With decades of comedic timing under his belt, expect a Filch who’s hilariously miserable - and unexpectedly endearing.

    Luke Thallon – Professor Quirrell

    Luke Thallon might be new to the mainstream, but theatre lovers will recognise him from his sparkling turn opposite Andrew Scott in Present Laughter. Most recently, he played Hamlet at Shakespeare’s Globe, proving he can handle complexity, charisma, and inner torment - bringing new depth to the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor with a very dark secret.

    Can’t Wait Until 2027?

    If you're itching for a magical fix before the HBO series lands, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre is the place to be. Packed with dazzling effects, emotional twists, and a time-turning plot, it's the perfect potion to tide you over until Hogwarts returns to our screens.

