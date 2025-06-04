Where you’ve seen the HBO Harry Potter cast before

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series promises to be the most faithful on-screen adaptation of the books to date - and it’s already conjuring up excitement with its spellbinding cast. Slated for release in 2027, the series will feature a new generation of witches and wizards, and features a host of West End heavyweights. From Olivier Award winners to stage prodigies, the casting reads like a who’s who of London’s theatre scene.

Here’s where you’ve seen the stars of the new Hogwarts before they got their acceptance letters…

Janet McTeer – Professor Minerva McGonagall

The formidable Deputy Headmistress will be played by none other than Janet McTeer, a towering presence in both stature and talent. McTeer won an Olivier and Tony Award for her role in A Doll’s House, and has been nominated for a further three Oliviers and two Oscars since! Most recently she could be seen in National Theatre’s Phaedra, and on TV, in the multi award-winning Ozark, and fan favourite Jessica Jones. With McTeer at the helm, McGonagall will be every bit as sharp, witty, and warm as fans remember.

Arabella Stanton – Hermione Granger

Making the leap from one magical role to another, Arabella Stanton takes on Hermione Granger. She recently dazzled West End audiences in Matilda the Musical - one of the most decorated musicals in London theatre history, with seven Olivier Awards (tied with Hamilton, Sunset Boulevard, and Cabaret). Stanton is part of a growing tradition of young stars who prove they can lead a show and still crush their schoolwork. Hermione's brains and bravery are in good hands.

John Lithgow – Albus Dumbledore

A surprising but inspired casting choice, John Lithgow brings warmth, wisdom, and a touch of mischief to Albus Dumbledore. Lithgow made his West End debut this year in Giant, playing Roald Dahl to great acclaim - and winning an Olivier Award in the process. Previously known for The Crown, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and the Oscar nominated Conclave, Lithgow blends gravitas and eccentricity like few can.