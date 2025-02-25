What are the Best Seats in the Cambridge Theatre?

The Cambridge Theatre, located in the heart of Seven Dials, is a renowned venue celebrated for its gorgeous Art Deco design and intimate atmosphere. With its plush seating and elegant carpeting, the Cambridge Theatre stands out as one of the most comfortable venues in the West End.

Home to one of the longest-running shows in West End history, Matilda the Musical, the theatre has truly become a little bit naughty over the years - in the best way possible!

How many seats are at the Cambridge Theatre?

With a seating capacity of 1231, the Cambridge Theatre is divided into three main sections: the Stalls, Dress Circle, and Upper Circle. Selecting the ideal seat can significantly enhance your theatre experience and is completely down to personal preference, so read on to find out the perfect seat to book for your next trip to the Cambridge Theatre.

What are the best seats at the Cambridge Theatre?

The Upper Circle is a great option in terms of value for money. These seats offer great sightlines to the stage, with the front rows feeling closer to the action than in many other theatres. The middle seats in Rows C to F strike a balance between affordability and view quality.

It’s worth noting that the proscenium is framed by an Art Deco ceiling, which may slightly obstruct the view for some audience members in the Upper Circle. However, the auditorium is free from support pillars or obstructive rails, ensuring mostly clear sightlines (something that certainly can’t be said for all theatres!).

If you’re after a more premium experience, seats in Row B and C of the Dress Circle (such as C18) offer fantastic views of both the performance and the stunning theatre interior. With a great overall view of the stage, the well-racked seating of the Dress Circle ensures you have a good view, no matter how far back you are. That being said, if you’re after a more intimate experience, a seat in the Stalls is the way to go.

The Stalls offer the most immersive theatre experience, bringing you close to the heart of the performance. For optimal views, consider seats in the middle of Rows C to G, which provide a perfect vantage point without being too near the stage. Additionally, it’s worth noting that aisle seats in Rows L to P offer good views and extra legroom, often at a more affordable price point.