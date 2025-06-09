Menu
    West End winners at the Tonys

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    It was a Brist(ish) invasion at last night's 78th Tony Awards! The West End won big as 2024 Olivier Award winners, not content with last year's statue, picked up another gong to add to their ever-growing collection. 

    Yes, technically, an Australian and American were among the mix, but we’re making like the British Museum and claiming them as our own - well, they did start their award-winning runs at the Savoy Theatre and Theatre Royal Haymarket respectively. 

    Sunset Boulevard 

    Jamie Lloyd’s monochrome masterpiece continues to captivate. Its leading lady, Olivier Award-winner Nicole Scherzinger, picked up her first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. She was visibly emotional by the win, crying into the microphone declaring that the accolade had made a "little Hawaiian, Ukrainian, Filipino girl’s dream come true.’ 

    The bloody brilliant musical, which took home seven Olivier Awards last year, also Won Best Revival of a Musical, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. Tom Francis, who has swapped strolling down The Strand for traipsing through Times Square had fierce competition in his category, which was ultimately won by Darren Criss for Maybe Happy Ending. Jamie Lloyd, who will be opening Evita in the West End next week, was also nominated, but couldn’t replicate last year's win. With buzz already circulating online around his next impressive feat (yes, we’ve watched the balcony scene approximately 352 times) we’re sure his next award win won’t be far away. So we won’t cry for him just yet. 

    Stranger Things the First Shadow

    So, the show is set in an American High School, and is based on Netflix’s TV show BUT it had its world premiere at the West End’s Phoenix Theatre. Another West End win.

    The production picked up three awards, with Paul Arditti winning Best Sound Design of a Play, Jon Clark winning Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Miriam Buether and 59 winning Best Scenic Design of a Play. Stranger Things the First Shadow, which stars Louis McCartney, who originated the role of Henry Creel on the West End, also went home with a Special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects. 

    Operation Mincemeat

    The very British musical has received a warm welcome by their allies across the pond. The Yanks have taken to Jak Malone as much as we have, with the Olivier Award winner taking home Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his tear-jerking turn as Hester. Malone beat some stiff competition to take home the prize, seeing off Tony Award winner Danny Burstein and Broadway veteran Jeb Brown

    The Picture of Dorian Gray

    The one woman, multi-screen epic received critical acclaim when it played the West End last year. Taking home Olivier Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a play for Sarah Snook, and Best Costume Design of a Play for Marg Horwell. History repeated itself last night, with picture perfect precision as Sarah Snook took home the Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading role in a Play and Marg Horwell won Best Costume Design of a Play!

    West End winners at the Tonys

     

    Full list of winners

    Best Musical
    Buena Vista Social Club
    Dead Outlaw
    Death Becomes Her
    Maybe Happy Ending – WINNER
    Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
    Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
    Audra McDonald, Gypsy
    Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
    Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard – WINNER
    Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
    Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending – WINNER
    Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
    Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
    Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
    James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
    Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

    Best Revival of a Musical
    Floyd Collins
    Gypsy
    Pirates! The Penzance Musical
    Sunset Boulevard – WINNER

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
    George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
    Cole Escola, Oh, Mary! – WINNER
    Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
    Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
    Harry Lennix, Purpose
    Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

    Best Direction of a Musical
    Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
    Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending – WINNER
    David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
    Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
    Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard

    Best Direction of a Play
    Knud Adams, English
    Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
    Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! – WINNER
    Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
    Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

    Best Revival of a Play
    Eureka Day – WINNER
    Romeo + Juliet
    Our Town
    Yellow Face

    Best Play
    English
    The Hills of California
    John Proctor is the Villain
    Oh, Mary!
    Purpose – WINNER

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
    Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club – WINNER!
    Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
    Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
    Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
    Joy Woods, Gypsy

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
    Tala Ashe, English
    Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
    Marjan Neshat, English
    Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
    Kara Young, Purpose – WINNER

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
    Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash
    Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
    Danny Burstein, Gypsy
    Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical – WINNER
    Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
    Glenn Davis, Purpose
    Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
    Francis Jue, Yellow Face – WINNER
    Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
    Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
    Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
    Mia Farrow, The Roommate
    LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
    Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
    Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray – WINNER

    Best Book of a Musical
    Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club
    Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw
    Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her
    Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending – WINNER!
    David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

    Best Original Score (music and/or lyrics) Written for the Theatre
    David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw
    Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her
    Will Aronson (music and lyrics) and Hue Park (lyrics), Maybe Happy Ending – WINNER!
    David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
    Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

    Best Sound Design of a Play
    Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow – WINNER!
    Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
    Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
    Nick Powell, The Hills of California
    Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

    Best Sound Design of a Musical
    Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club – WINNER
    Adam Fisher, Sunset Boulevard
    Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
    Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
    Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

    Best Orchestrations
    Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
    Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
    Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
    Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club – WINNER
    David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Boulevard

    Best Choreography
    Joshua Bergasse, Smash
    Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
    Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
    Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical
    Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club – WINNER

    Best Lighting Design of a Musical
    Jack Knowles, Sunset Boulevard – WINNER
    Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
    Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
    Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
    Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

    Best Lighting Design of a Play
    Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
    Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow – WINNER
    Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
    Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
    Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

    Best Scenic Design of a Play
    Marsha Ginsberg, English
    Rob Howell, The Hills of California
    Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
    Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow – WINNER
    Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

    Best Scenic Design of a Musical
    Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
    Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending – WINNER
    Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
    Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
    Derek McLane, Just in Time

    Best Costume Design of a Play
    Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
    Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray – WINNER!
    Rob Howell, The Hills of California
    Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
    Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

    Best Costume Design of a Musical
    Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
    Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical
    Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
    Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her – WINNER!
    Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

