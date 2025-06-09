West End winners at the Tonys

It was a Brist(ish) invasion at last night's 78th Tony Awards! The West End won big as 2024 Olivier Award winners, not content with last year's statue, picked up another gong to add to their ever-growing collection.

Yes, technically, an Australian and American were among the mix, but we’re making like the British Museum and claiming them as our own - well, they did start their award-winning runs at the Savoy Theatre and Theatre Royal Haymarket respectively.

Sunset Boulevard

Jamie Lloyd’s monochrome masterpiece continues to captivate. Its leading lady, Olivier Award-winner Nicole Scherzinger, picked up her first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. She was visibly emotional by the win, crying into the microphone declaring that the accolade had made a "little Hawaiian, Ukrainian, Filipino girl’s dream come true.’

The bloody brilliant musical, which took home seven Olivier Awards last year, also Won Best Revival of a Musical, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. Tom Francis, who has swapped strolling down The Strand for traipsing through Times Square had fierce competition in his category, which was ultimately won by Darren Criss for Maybe Happy Ending. Jamie Lloyd, who will be opening Evita in the West End next week, was also nominated, but couldn’t replicate last year's win. With buzz already circulating online around his next impressive feat (yes, we’ve watched the balcony scene approximately 352 times) we’re sure his next award win won’t be far away. So we won’t cry for him just yet.

Stranger Things the First Shadow

So, the show is set in an American High School, and is based on Netflix’s TV show BUT it had its world premiere at the West End’s Phoenix Theatre. Another West End win.

The production picked up three awards, with Paul Arditti winning Best Sound Design of a Play, Jon Clark winning Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Miriam Buether and 59 winning Best Scenic Design of a Play. Stranger Things the First Shadow, which stars Louis McCartney, who originated the role of Henry Creel on the West End, also went home with a Special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects.

Operation Mincemeat

The very British musical has received a warm welcome by their allies across the pond. The Yanks have taken to Jak Malone as much as we have, with the Olivier Award winner taking home Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his tear-jerking turn as Hester. Malone beat some stiff competition to take home the prize, seeing off Tony Award winner Danny Burstein and Broadway veteran Jeb Brown.

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The one woman, multi-screen epic received critical acclaim when it played the West End last year. Taking home Olivier Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a play for Sarah Snook, and Best Costume Design of a Play for Marg Horwell. History repeated itself last night, with picture perfect precision as Sarah Snook took home the Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading role in a Play and Marg Horwell won Best Costume Design of a Play!