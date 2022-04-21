Menu
    Phoenix Theatre

    this ornate, Italian style theatre is host to West End musicals of note.

    What's on at Phoenix Theatre

    Phoenix Theatre Seating Plan

    Phoenix Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Phoenix Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Phoenix Theatre

    We strongly recommend using public transportation to get to the Phoenix Theatre. The nearest underground station is Tottenham Court Road (Northern/Central Lines)- use the Cross Rd. Exit. The theatre is also serviced by bus line 19, 22, 24, 40, and 176 at Charing Cross Road. If you are driving to the theatre there nearest car parks are the Great Russel Street Car Park and the Newport Place Chinatown Car Parks.

    Visiting Phoenix Theatre

