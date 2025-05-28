Meet the Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow May 28, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Set in 1959 Hawkins, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a gripping theatrical prequel to the hit Netflix series. Before the Upside Down, before Eleven, there was Henry Creel—a troubled teenager whose arrival sparks a dark chain of events. Featuring younger versions of familiar characters like Joyce, Hopper, and Bob, this original West End production blends 1950s nostalgia with supernatural suspense to reveal the haunting origin story behind the Stranger Things universe. Currently playing at the Phoenix Theatre, let’s find out more about the talented cast members.

Who plays Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow ?

The role of Henry Creel, the troubled teenager who eventually becomes the infamous Vecna, is currently played by Louis Healy. He took over the role following the original Henry Creel, Louis McCartney, who received critical acclaim for his debut.

Who plays Joyce Maldonado in Stranger Things: The First Shadow ?

The young Joyce Byers, known here as Joyce Maldonado, is portrayed by Jessica Rhodes. This role explores Joyce’s life before the events of the Netflix series, giving fans a glimpse of her early years in Hawkins.

Who plays Jim Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow ?

The teenage version of the future Hawkins police chief, Jim Hopper Jr., is played by George Smale. The show delves into his youth and the experiences that shape the man audiences know from the series.

Who plays Bob Newby in Stranger Things: The First Shadow ?

Bob Newby, the kind-hearted and geeky character from the series, is brought to life by Callum Maxwell in the West End production. His story adds depth to the prequel’s narrative.

Who plays Dr. Brenner in Stranger Things: The First Shadow ?

The enigmatic scientist, Dr. Brenner, who is central to Hawkins’ dark secrets, is played by Luke Mullins. The play presents an earlier chapter in Brenner’s controversial work.

Who are the other Stranger Things: The First Shadow cast members?

The full company includes Shane Attwooll as Chief Hopper, Jack Crumlin as Lonnie Byers, Miranda Mufema as Patty Newby, Rhianna Dorris as Sue Anderson, Ammar Duffus as Charles Sinclair, Andy Langtree as Victor Creel, and Lauren O’Neil as Virginia Creel, among many others. The cast features a large ensemble of talented performers who bring Hawkins’ 1959 community to life.

Has Stranger Things: The First Shadow won any awards?

Yes. The play has won multiple awards, including two Olivier Awards and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play. It also earned the Stage 2024 Debut Award and the Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Newcomer for Louis McCartney’s original portrayal of Henry Creel.

When is Stranger Things: The First Shadow set?

The story takes place in 1959 Hawkins, Indiana—decades before the events of the popular Netflix series. It reveals the origins of the supernatural forces and characters that fans know and love.

Who wrote Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow was written by Kate Trefry, based on an original story by The Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Trefry. The production is directed by Stephen Daldry, with the Duffer Brothers also serving as creative producers.