    10 plays to book this Spring Spectacular

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Spring has sprung, and so has one of the best deals in theatreland! Our Spring Spectacular is back, meaning you can snag tickets to some of the hottest West End plays at up to 59% off, with prices starting at just £15.

    And trust us, we’ve got something for everyone - whether you want to dive into a chilling mystery, laugh until your sides hurt, or witness powerhouse performances from Hollywood and Broadway stars, now's the time to grab your seats at unbeatable prices. With an incredible lineup featuring Oscar winners, Tony winners, and even acting royalty (well, she did play the Queen), the West End has never been more exciting.

    Stranger Things: The First Shadow | Save up to 32%

    Step back into the world of Hawkins before the Upside Down took over. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a thrilling stage adaptation that serves as a prequel to the hit Netflix series, bringing audiences face-to-face with the supernatural origins of the Stranger Things universe. Created by the Duffer Brothers, with direction by Stephen Daldry, this production boasts spectacular visual effects and an engrossing story that makes it one of the most exciting shows in town.

    Want to know what goes on backstage before seeing it on stage? Then you’re in luck. Netflix recently announced Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a documentary that follows the West End cast as they prepare for the world premiere - which streams from 15 April. If you love the show, this is your chance to witness the magic behind the scenes before experiencing it live in the theatre.

    Book Stranger Things: The First Shadow tickets today and save up to 32%!

    The Play That Goes Wrong | Save up to 40%

    Get ready for an evening of non-stop laughter with The Play That Goes Wrong. This Olivier Award-winning comedy follows an amateur dramatic society as they attempt to stage a murder mystery—with disastrous (and absolutely hilarious) results. Expect collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and outrageous mishaps that will leave you in stitches from start to finish. Created by Mischief Theatre, this production has won Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards and continues to delight audiences worldwide.

    Originally premiering in a tiny London theatre above a pub, this show has since become a global sensation, even making its way to Broadway. If you love slapstick comedy in the vein of One Man, Two Guvoners or Noises Off, this is the perfect play for you.

    Book The Play That Goes Wrong tickets today and save up to 40%!

    Stereophonic | Exclusive prices

    The most Tony-nominated play in Broadway history is heading to London, and it’s ready to turn the West End into a 70s rock paradise. Stereophonic is a gritty, immersive look at the recording of a groundbreaking rock album, following a band on the brink of superstardom… and self-destruction. As tensions rise between the bandmates, personal and creative conflicts threaten to derail everything they’ve built. The show blends brilliantly raw storytelling with live music, creating a visceral, you-are-there experience that critics have hailed as one of the best depictions of rock history ever put on stage.

    The Broadway production has been a runaway success, earning more Tony nominations than any other play in history, and now it’s ready to take the West End by storm. If you love the music drama of Daisy Jones and the Six, the passion of A Star Is Born, and the energy of a real rock concert, this is the must-see play of the year.

    Book Stereophonic tickets today and pay exclusive prices

    The Mousetrap | Save up to 34%

    A true West End institution, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has been keeping audiences guessing for over 70 years. This classic whodunit immerses audiences in a tale of intrigue, deception, and shocking twists, with a tradition of secrecy that demands every audience member keep the killer's identity a secret. The play is famous for being the longest-running show in theatre history, with over 28,000 performances since its 1952 premiere.

    Fun fact: The Mousetrap was originally a radio play written by Agatha Christie as a birthday gift for Queen Mary. Now, it remains one of the best-loved murder mysteries of all time, a must-see for any theatre lover.

    Book The Mousetrap tickets today and save up to 34%!

    Fawlty Towers: The Play | Save up to 45%

    One of the UK’s most beloved sitcoms has finally made its way to the stage! John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers: The Play brings Basil, Sybil, and Manuel to life in a side-splitting adaptation packed with iconic moments from the classic series. Expect plenty of miscommunication, absurdity, and laugh-out-loud moments that capture the chaotic energy of the original BBC show created by John Cleese.

    Audiences and critics alike have raved about how perfectly the play recreates the magic of the television series. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering Fawlty Towers for the first time, this is a comedy classic you won't want to miss.

    Book Fawlty Towers: The Play tickets today and save up to 45%!

    The Score | Save up to 46%

    Starring Succession’s Brian Cox, The Score is a gripping drama that explores ambition, power, and betrayal in the world of classical music. Cox delivers an electrifying performance as a brilliant yet troubled composer whose life begins to unravel in a story of artistic genius and personal turmoil. Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this play has received widespread acclaim for its intensity and emotional depth.

    With Cox already a Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee, his return to the stage has been eagerly anticipated. If you were captivated by his performance as Logan Roy in Succession, prepare to see him command the theatre with the same gravitas and brilliance.

    Book The Score tickets today and save up to 46%!

    Elektra | Save up to 59%

    Oscar-winner Brie Larson takes on the role of Elektra in this explosive adaptation of the Greek tragedy. Revenge, family, and fate collide in this powerful production that breathes new life into an ancient classic. With a script adapted by acclaimed playwright Anne Carson, Elektra is a thrilling, psychologically charged masterpiece.

    Larson, best known for Room and Captain Marvel, delivers a performance hailed as one of her most intense yet. This is Greek tragedy at its most electrifying, perfect for audiences who love drama that packs a punch. Hurry though, the play must end 12 April!

    Book Elektra tickets today and save up to 59%!

    Mrs Warren's Profession | Exclusive prices

    Real-life mother and daughter, Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter, bring George Bernard Shaw’s controversial classic to the stage. A sharp critique of societal norms, Mrs Warren's Profession is as relevant today as it was when it first premiered in 1902. 

    With razor-sharp wit and thought-provoking themes, this play is a must-see for fans of classic theatre with a modern edge. Be the first to see these icons on stage with our exclusive preview prices.

    Book Mrs Warren's Profession tickets today with exclusive prices!

    Good Night, Oscar | Exclusive prices

    Tony Award-winner Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) stars in Good Night, Oscar, a riveting new drama that delves into the life of Hollywood’s most unpredictable guest, Oscar Levant. Blurring the lines between comedy and tragedy, this play offers an unforgettable portrait of a man ahead of his time.

    With Hayes delivering a performance that won him a Tony, this is one of the most talked-about plays in recent years. If you love razor-sharp wit and compelling drama, this is a must-see.

    Book Good Night, Oscar tickets today with exclusive prices!

    The Deep Blue Sea | Save up to 46%

    Starring the brilliant Tamsin Greig, The Deep Blue Sea is a heartbreaking study of love, longing, and despair. Written by Terence Rattigan, this drama follows Hester Collyer, a woman caught between passion and duty in post-war Britain.

    Greig, a BAFTA nominee and Olivier Award-winner, is known for her incredible stage presence. This highly anticipated production is set to be one of 2025's biggest theatrical events.

    Book The Deep Blue Sea tickets now and save up to 46%!

