10 plays to book this Spring Spectacular

Stranger Things: The First Shadow | Save up to 32%

Step back into the world of Hawkins before the Upside Down took over. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a thrilling stage adaptation that serves as a prequel to the hit Netflix series, bringing audiences face-to-face with the supernatural origins of the Stranger Things universe. Created by the Duffer Brothers, with direction by Stephen Daldry, this production boasts spectacular visual effects and an engrossing story that makes it one of the most exciting shows in town.

Want to know what goes on backstage before seeing it on stage? Then you’re in luck. Netflix recently announced Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a documentary that follows the West End cast as they prepare for the world premiere - which streams from 15 April. If you love the show, this is your chance to witness the magic behind the scenes before experiencing it live in the theatre.

The Play That Goes Wrong | Save up to 40%

Get ready for an evening of non-stop laughter with The Play That Goes Wrong. This Olivier Award-winning comedy follows an amateur dramatic society as they attempt to stage a murder mystery—with disastrous (and absolutely hilarious) results. Expect collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and outrageous mishaps that will leave you in stitches from start to finish. Created by Mischief Theatre, this production has won Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards and continues to delight audiences worldwide.

Originally premiering in a tiny London theatre above a pub, this show has since become a global sensation, even making its way to Broadway. If you love slapstick comedy in the vein of One Man, Two Guvoners or Noises Off, this is the perfect play for you.

Stereophonic | Exclusive prices

The most Tony-nominated play in Broadway history is heading to London, and it’s ready to turn the West End into a 70s rock paradise. Stereophonic is a gritty, immersive look at the recording of a groundbreaking rock album, following a band on the brink of superstardom… and self-destruction. As tensions rise between the bandmates, personal and creative conflicts threaten to derail everything they’ve built. The show blends brilliantly raw storytelling with live music, creating a visceral, you-are-there experience that critics have hailed as one of the best depictions of rock history ever put on stage.

The Broadway production has been a runaway success, earning more Tony nominations than any other play in history, and now it’s ready to take the West End by storm. If you love the music drama of Daisy Jones and the Six, the passion of A Star Is Born, and the energy of a real rock concert, this is the must-see play of the year.

The Mousetrap | Save up to 34%

A true West End institution, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has been keeping audiences guessing for over 70 years. This classic whodunit immerses audiences in a tale of intrigue, deception, and shocking twists, with a tradition of secrecy that demands every audience member keep the killer's identity a secret. The play is famous for being the longest-running show in theatre history, with over 28,000 performances since its 1952 premiere.

Fun fact: The Mousetrap was originally a radio play written by Agatha Christie as a birthday gift for Queen Mary. Now, it remains one of the best-loved murder mysteries of all time, a must-see for any theatre lover.

Fawlty Towers: The Play | Save up to 45%

One of the UK’s most beloved sitcoms has finally made its way to the stage! John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers: The Play brings Basil, Sybil, and Manuel to life in a side-splitting adaptation packed with iconic moments from the classic series. Expect plenty of miscommunication, absurdity, and laugh-out-loud moments that capture the chaotic energy of the original BBC show created by John Cleese.

Audiences and critics alike have raved about how perfectly the play recreates the magic of the television series. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering Fawlty Towers for the first time, this is a comedy classic you won't want to miss.

