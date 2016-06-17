People, Places and Things London tickets

Following its critically acclaimed world premiere at the National Theatre, and award-winning runs in the West End and New York, People, Places and Things makes its much-anticipated return to the capital this summer. Playing at Trafalgar Theatre for a strictly limited 16-week run, don’t miss your chance to see this ‘extraordinary’ (The Observer), ‘ingenious’ (New York Times) and ‘stunning’ (Time Out) play.

What is People, Places and Things about?

An intoxicating play on the futility of striving for truth and surviving in the modern world. Meet Emma, a struggling actress whose life is spinning recklessly out of control. She was having the time of her life, euphoric in blacked out bliss. Now she’s in rehab, and her newfound reality is as painful as it is sobering.

The dark and deeply emotional play follows a young woman as she begins her journey to peace and rehabilitation. Her first step is to admit that she has a problem. But the problem isn’t with substances, it’s with the substance of her life. She needs to tell the truth to those who think they know best. But she’s smart enough to know that there’s no such thing.

When intoxication feels like the only way to survive the modern world, how can she ever sober up?

A theatrical tour-de-force that evokes the vivid and disorienting world of intoxication and lies. Emma must decide whether she should fight for her recovery and the people, places, and things she’ll face there, or if she should escape back into her own version of reality.

Facts and critical acclaim

Denise Gough picked up the Best Actress Olivier and Critics’ Circle Theatre award for her ‘career defining’ performance as Emma.

picked up the Best Actress Olivier and Critics’ Circle Theatre award for her ‘career defining’ performance as Emma. The critically acclaimed show earned a host of five-star reviews, and was nominated for 4 Olivier awards, 2 WhatsOnStage Awards, 6 Drama Desk Awards.

Following its success at the National Theatre, the award-winning production transferred to New York via London’s West End.

Please bear in mind.

This production is recommended for ages 14+.

People, Places and Things cast

Emma – Denise Gough

Further casting to be announced.

People, Places and Things creatives