Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    People, Places and Things Tickets at the Trafalgar Theatre, London

    People, Places and Things

    Emma was having the time of her life. Now she’s in rehab

    70 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    2hrs 20mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    3 May 2024 - 10 August 2024
    Special notice

    People, Places and Things contains some strong language, strobe-like lighting effects and short complete lighting blackouts in the auditorium.

    People, Places and Things Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (70 customer reviews)

    Sarah Jane Johnson

    17 June 16

    Absolutely breathtaking performance. Beautifully written. Made me laugh, made me cry.

    Meg Nutt

    13 June 16

    This play was an amazing experience. The set, lighting, sound were all superb and the acting and direction incredible. Denise Gough deserves every accolade. The themes of the piece resonate with today's audience. This is a liberating piece of theatre.

    Next Available Performances of People, Places and Things

    TODAY is 14th March 2024

    May 2024 July 2024

    People, Places and Things news

    Review: A Five Star Run At The Wyndham's Theatre For People, Places & Things 19/4/2016, 4.24pm
    White walls. Bright lights. Short sentences. When Does "Stylistic" Become Self-Indulgent? 18/4/2016, 3.26pm
    Review: People, Places & Things At The Wyndham's Theatre 4/4/2016, 8.27pm
    In Praise Of... Unreserved Seating 19/3/2016, 11.45am

    Tags:

    PlayTop Shows TicketsHot TicketsDrama TicketsContemporary TicketsBest Of British TicketsStar Power TicketsLimited Run TicketsOur Picks Tickets

    We use cookies