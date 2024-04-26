What’s opening in London theatres this month? (May 2024) Apr 26, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride May marks National Smile Month, and with all these bloomin’ wonderful shows springing up across the capital, it’s clear to see why! From critically acclaimed, award-winning revivals, to brand new killer comedy’s, there is something for everyone this month. And with our Spring Spectacular in full swing, there is something for every budget too! So take your pick from the very best shows listed below, and celebrate the (somewhat dubious) holiday with us!

People, Places and Things | Exclusive Prices (3 May 2024)

Deniese Gough is scratching that seven-year itch, as she finally makes her highly anticipated return to the West End stage! The critically acclaimed actress, and star of Andor, will be reprising her ‘career changing’ role as she checks in to People, Places and Things. This will mark her fourth stint in the critically acclaimed production, with her highly praised central performance as Emma was hailed ‘explosive and fearless’ ‘awe-inspiring’ and ‘powerful, provocative, thrilling’ by the critics during the inaugural run back in 2015.

An intoxicating play on the futility of striving for truth and surviving in the modern world. Emma (Gough) is a struggling actress who stumbles through life in blacked out bliss. Now she’s in rehab, and her newfound reality is as painful as it is sobering.

Following its success at the National Theatre, the award-winning production transferred to New York via London’s West End. The show picked up extra hand luggage in each of its layovers, winning the Critic’s Circle Theatre Award and two Oliviers, in addition to six Drama Desk and two WhatsOnStage Award nominations.

John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers The Play | Save up to 43% (4 May 2024)

Almost half a century since it first hit our TV screens, the sitcom gets its highly anticipated stage adaptation, and it’s headed by comedy legend, and star of the original series, John Cleese! (Well, the show name kind of gave it away, didn’t it).

Check-in to England’s most infamous hotel and spend your mini break in the company of some very familiar faces as Basil Fawlty, and his team of downtrodden employees ‘welcome’ you to Torquay. What could possibly go wrong?

Featuring favourite scenes from the sitcom’s unforgettable twelve episodes, Manuel, Sybil, Polly and Basil will be causing chaos in the capital for a strictly limited run (we don’t think Basil’s blood pressure could handle a Mousetrap inspired stint!)

Heathers – The Musical (22 May 2024)

Well f- me with a chainsaw, the killer musical is back! The high school hit has been a staple of the theatre scene since 2018, playing at the The Other Palace, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket, and then embarking on two record-breaking national tours! Fans are going corn nuts for the show, and there’s plenty of opportunity to see it. As well as playing @soho place this month, the production is also currently touring the UK. How very!

Adapted from the cult 80s film starring Winona Ryder, Westerberg High’s resident nobody Veronica Sawyer’s stars align when she manages to infiltrate the most popular group at school - the beautiful yet unforgiving Heathers. Her dreams feel just a step away until a strange, trench-coat-wearing rebel named JD enters her life and turns it upside down, teaching her that although it may kill to be a nobody, it certainly murders to be a somebody…

Winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical, you’d be like, a total loser, to miss it!

Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder | Save up to 49% (25 May 2024)

After sell-out runs in Manchester, Bristol, and Edinburgh, it doesn’t take a detective to work out that this comedy musical will make a killer night out!

A hilarious murder mystery from the Olivier Award-winning team behind cult phenomenon’s Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder follows BFFs, and hosts of Hull’s least successful true crime podcast, on an unforgettable (and ill-advised) adventure!

No motives. No suspects, and no clue what they’re doing. Can the duo solve a real-life case, and become podcast megastars in the process? (somehow, we don’t think This American Life will be quaking in their blood splatted boots) Hailed ‘comedy gold’ by Time Out and ‘bloody marvellous’ by the Financial Times, it would be criminal to miss it.

Also opening in London Theatres this month

Twelfth Night opens at Regents Park Open Air Theatre on 3 May 2024

The Government Inspector opens at Marylebone Theatre on 3 May 2024

Richard III opens at Shakespeare’s Globe on 9 May 2024

A Song of Songs opens at Park Theatre on 9 May 2024

Lucie Jones in Concert opens at Cadogan Hall on 12 May 2024

Scottish Ballet – A Streetcar Named Desire opens at Sadler’s Wells on 16 May 2024

The Enormous Crocodile the Musical opens at Regents Park Open Air Theatre on 17 May 2024

Jerry’s Girls opens at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 18 May 2024

Queen by Candlelight opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 21 May 2024

A View From the Bridge opens at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 22 May 2024

Jon Robyns in Concert opens at His Majesty’s Theatre on 26 May 2024

Northern Ballet – Romeo & Juliet opens at Sadler’s Wells on 28 May 2024

Closer to Heaven opens at The Turbine Theatre on 31 May 2024

Babies opens at the Other Palace on 31 May 2024