    Trafalgar Theatre

    Trafalgar Theatre (formerly Trafalgar Studios) hosts innovative and classic theatre performed in a single-space venue near Trafalgar Square.

    What's on at Trafalgar Theatre

    Trafalgar Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Trafalgar Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Trafalgar Theatre

    We recommend using public transport to access the theatre. The nearest underground station to Trafalgar Studios is Charing Cross Station (Barkerloo/ Northern Lines). If arriving by train the closest rail station is Charing Cross. The theatre is also well serviced by bus lines 3, 6, 11, 12, 12, 23, 24, 83, 87, 91, 139, 159, and 453. If driving to the theatre, the nearest car park is the Q-Park Trafalgar.

    Visiting Trafalgar Theatre

