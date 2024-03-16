Spotlight on Denise Gough Mar 16, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride After seven years, Denise Gough makes her long awaited return to the West End stage! The Olivier award winning actress made her debut exactly two decades ago, starring alongside Oscar winner Holly Hunter in By the Bog of Cats at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre. Twenty years later the critically acclaimed Irish actor has picked up a hefty collection of awards herself, and has become a certified star of stage and screen. This spring will mark Gough’s fourth stint in People, Places and Things, checking in to her ‘career changing’ role for a strictly limited 14 week run at Trafalgar Theatre. Her highly praised central performance as Emma was hailed ‘explosive and fearless’ ‘awe-inspiring’ and ‘powerful, provocative, thrilling’ by the critics during the inaugural run back in 2015. This may be the fourth incarnation of her award-winning role, but she is anything but a one trick pony. Her performances outside of the rehab have earned her an Olivier award and Tony nomination, and have seen her portray a sultry science teacher, a grief-stricken twin and a crossdressing 19th century French aristocrat! Here are just some of our favourite roles.

Harper | Angels in America

Tony Kushner's groundbreaking epic explores the AIDS crisis and identity struggles in 1980s America. The two-part play intertwines the lives of a gay couple, a Mormon lawyer, and fictional angels, to examine themes of love, betrayal, and redemption amidst political and social turmoil. Through powerful dialogue and symbolism, it challenges societal norms and offers a poignant reflection on the human experience. Gough played Harper, a Mormon housewife who struggles with loneliness as she grapples with her husband's sexuality and her own addiction issues retreating into fantasy to cope with her reality.

The London production which starred Andrew Garfield and Russell Tovey alongside Gough, enjoyed a sold-out critically acclaimed run at the National Theatre. The drama was awarded Best Play at the Evening Standard awards, and saw Gough win an Olivier award for Best Actress in a Supporting role. Following its huge success, Angles flew across the pond to Broadway. The production was equally well-received in America, picking up two Tony awards and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Gough picked up further accolades and was nominated for a Tony and Outer Critics Choice Award.

Dedra | Andor

The Emmy nominated sci-fi prequel to Rouge One has been deemed the "most complex, mature story in Star Wars lore". Bursting on to Disney+ in 2022, the critically acclaimed show was quickly picked up for a second series and earned a legion of fans. Starring Diego Luna, Fiona Shaw and Stellan Skarsgård, the series follows thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years that lead to the events of Rouge One. Gough plays Dedra Meero, an ambitious and strategic supervisor for the Imperial Security Bureau. Diligent and methodical, she collected and analyses evidence across the galaxy to quash the rising rebellion. Unlike Harper in Angels in America, her character does not indulge in fantasy. She’s logical rather than emotional, routinely quoting from the mission statements and rule books verbatim. Steely, ruthless, and fiercely intelligent, she’s the main antagonist of the show and has become a firm fan favourite.

Connie | Too Close

A psychological thriller adapted from Natalie Daniels’ book, the TV miniseries follows the intense relationship between forensic psychiatrist Dr. Emma Robertson (Emily Watson) and her patient Connie Mortensen (Gough). Connie, a young ‘yummy mummy’ is accused of attempted murder, but as Emma delves deeper into Connie's troubled mind, the lines between professional detachment and personal involvement blur. Connie is complex and complicated. She’s accused of a horrific and violent crime, but her enigmatic personality and turbulent history kept viewers guessing about her true motives and depths of her psychological struggles. Taut with suspense and psychological twists, the series unravels secrets and lies, leading to a gripping and unexpected finale. The shows premiere drew an incredible 4.8 million viewers (20.6 percent share of the viewing market) and was praised by audiences and critics alike. Awarded 5-stars by The Guardian, Watson and Gough were nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress at the 2022 ceremony. Due to phenomenal demand, the British show was picked up and broadcast in America and Finland.

Paula | Paula

A three part Irish miniseries, Paula follows schoolteacher Paula Denny (Gough), whose life turns upside down after a chance encounter with handyman, James.

Filled with suspense and emotional drama, the series explores themes of obsession, guilt, and redemption. Gough relished playing the adulterous academic, stating "This woman is acting out in this way that so many of us do and not apologising for it. I love that she has a weird lack of intimacy with her family, which informs her choice to choose unavailable men. What is also interesting is people say, ‘she is not very likeable’ and that is such a funny thing we say about women in this position." The revenge thriller was directed by Olivier and Tony-award winner Conor McPherson and was highly praised by critics and audiences alike. Due to its success the Irish TV series transferred to the BBC after its RTÉ One run.

Emma | People, Places and Things

Duncan Macmillan's intoxicating play follows the dependency, delusion, and scepticism of flailing actress Emma (Gough).

An addict, Emma is forced into rehab after breaking down midperformance of The Seagull. The actress is stripped of her comforts and crutches at the facility, and quickly begins to spiral as she slips in and out of reality as a result. Michael Billington of The Guardian praised Goughs ‘astonishing performance,’ with Time Out agreeing, gushing that Gough ‘gives a masterclass in nuance and subtlety. It is the best London stage performance since Mark Rylance’s in ‘Jerusalem’.

Her tour-de-force performance saw Gough win a Critics Choice Theatre and an Olivier award during the inaugural run. She then picked up an Obie award and Drama Desk nomination when the critically acclaimed show transferred to Broadway the following year. Don’t miss your chance to see Gough as she reprises her measured and magical star making role this spring.

