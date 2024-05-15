Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about People, Places and Things? May 15, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The Olivier award winning production has returned to the West End for it’s third stint in the capital! Opening at the National Theatre nine years ago, the pulse-pounding production was an instant hit, receiving a host of 5-star reviews, in addition to a Critics’ Circle Theatre and Olivier award for its star Denise Gough. Following a sold-out transfer to Wyndham’s Theatre, the show then went to Broadway where it received six Drama Desk Awards nominations. The New York Times praised it’s leading lady, saying ‘Denise Gough makes a spectacular New York stage debut conveying the character’s colossal degradation and silverfish cunning.’ But how does the latest run of Duncan Macmillan’s play fair?

What is People, Places and Things about?

Emma was having the time of her life. Now she’s in rehab. Her first step is to admit that she has a problem. But the problem isn’t with Emma, it’s with everything else. She needs to tell the truth. But she’s smart enough to know that there’s no such thing. When intoxication feels like the only way to survive the modern world, how can she ever sober up?

What are critics are saying about People, Places and Things?

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ‘Shocking, magnetic, unbelievably real…Denise Gough’s extraordinary performance has only got better’ – The Independent.

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ‘Denise Gough’s performance is nothing short of extraordinary… A seven-year break from the part has dulled none of her wonderfully sharp edges.’ – London Theatre

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ‘A remarkable, truthful performance…awe-inspiring and utterly convincing’ – Evening Standard

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ‘It isn’t an exaggeration to say that in Denise Gough’s portrayal of Emma, I witnessed one of the singular best performances of my life’ – All That Dazzles

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ‘Gough is completely exceptional and is perfect in every way for this role. Electric on stage, her incredible presence is in a fascinating conflict with her aloof hard-to-read uncertainty’. – LondonTheatre1

‘A heady cocktail of fantasy and reality. Transfixing’ – The Times

Book tickets to People, Places and Things now!

Playing until the 10 August 2024, don’t miss your chance to see this powerful 5-star show. Book your tickets now!