Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox to star alongside Tom Hiddleston in Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox are set to play Emma and Jerry alongside Tom Hiddleston as Robert in Betrayal

Jamie Lloyd's Betrayal gains even more star power

Joining the Olivier Award, Golden Globe Award and Evening Standard Award-winning actor, Tom Hiddleston as Robert, are Hackney-born actress Zawe Ashton as Emma and Netflix’s Daredevil actor Charlie Cox as Jerry. The role of 'Waiter' has yet to be announced.

Zawe Ashton is perhaps best known for her television roles, most notably the sitcom Fresh Meat, Wanderlust, the comedy series Not Safe for Work, and the upcoming TV series Velvet Buzzsaw. A frequent collaborator of Jamie Lloyd, Ashton's prior stage credits include The Jamie Lloyd Company production of The Maids (directed by Jean Genet) at Trafalgar Studios and the titular role in Jamie Lloyd's Salomé for Headlong.

Charlie Cox is best known for his star billing as the lead role in Marvel's Daredevil, Jonathan Hellyer Jones in The Theory of Everything, Tristan Thorn in Stardust, and Owen Sleater in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. His stage credits include the titular role in The Prince of Homburg at the Donmar Warehouse, Nick Payne's Incognito in New York, and the 2008 Jamie Lloyd production of Harold Pinter's The Lover & The Collection at the Comedy Theatre (now the Harold Pinter Theatre).

The groundbreaking plot of Pinter's Betrayal play

The title of Harold Pinter's play – Betrayal – is unique for its play on words, as it not only reflects the show's themes of infidelity, but also the play's reverse chronology that Pinter used as a plot device. The play begins in 1977 and 'rewinds' scene by scene before reaching the year 1968. The 1978 Pinter play first premiered at the National Theatre, and following its critically acclaimed 1983 film adaption, the play has been revived numerous times. Featuring Pinter's signature pauses, sparse dialogue, hidden motives, and bottled-up emotions, Betrayal has long since been regarded as the late playwright's most dramatic work from his oeuvre.

The unprecedented Pinter at the Pinter season slowly comes to a close

The Pinter at the Pinter is the once-in-a-lifetime season marking the 10-year anniversary of Harold Pinter's death. Many of the Nobel Prize winner's rarely staged plays have once again seen the light of day in a series of multi-bill productions that the critics have been positively raving about. The season is currently running Pinter 5: The Room/Victoria Station/Family Voices and Pinter 6: Party Time/Celebration, the latter show of which was praised for its refinement and comedic take in our recent blogger review. Both Pinter 5 and Pinter 6 close on 26 January 2019.

Betrayal opens on 6 March 2019 and is booking until 1 June 2019.

The overwhelming ticket demand for Betrayal at the Pinter is backed by the unwavering star power of Tom Hiddleston, who is best known for playing Loki in Thor and the many Avengers films and spin-offs. The blockbuster star has helped make the revival of Betrayal one of the fastest selling Pinter productions of all time.

