X-Factor winner Matt Cardle joins cast of Strictly Ballroom Jul 6, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Matt Cardle has just been confirmed to be starring in the West End production of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical, which is now playing at the Piccadilly Theatre. He is set to take over the role of band leader Wally Strand, replacing former X-Factor star Will Young.

Pictured: Matt Cardle is the new Wally Strand

Cardle became a household name when he won on The X-Factor back in 2010 when the series enjoyed its highest ratings ever. Following his win, he released his debut single ‘When We Collide’, which shot up to number one on the UK Singles Chart in 2010, sold over one million copies and was nominated for Best Single at the BRIT Awards. Cardle has since sold over two million albums with three of them reaching the Top 10, and he has also played five sell-out UK tours.

The popular singer made his West End debut back in 2015 when he was cast in the lead role of Huey Calhoun in Memphis at the Shaftesbury Theatre, starring alongside legendary actress Beverley Knight. His performance earned him a WhatsOnStage Award for Best West End Stage Debut.

Having more than proved himself in the recording industry and in theatre, Matt Cardle is a welcome addition to the Strictly Ballroom cast. His performance as Wally Strand will begin on 31 July 2018 and he will continue in the role until the show closes in October.

The original Australian film by Baz Luhrmann of the same name was a favourite amongst audiences back in 1992 and garnered numerous awards and nominations. Drew McOnie, the director and choreographer of the current London production, has created an unforgettable show-stopping extravaganza that you'll regret missing out on!

The show follows radical dancer Scott Hastings, whose original dance moves prove shocking to the Australian Federation. One day he meets Fran, an amateur dancer who can't seem to hold a beat. The two become a source of inspiration for each other as they band together to reject the conventions of dance.

Strictly Ballroom is now playing at the Piccadilly Theatre and will finish its run on 20 October 2018. Don’t miss this star-studded production, which is soon to feature one of the most successful music artists in the UK to ever win The X-Factor, Matt Cardle!

