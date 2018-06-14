Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Will Waitress be serving London audiences soon? Sara Bareilles hints YES

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Serve us up a slice of that sweet cherry pie! Sara Bareilles teases fans about Broadway musical Waitress, dropping hints that a West End production is in the works.

    Will Waitress be serving London audiences soon? Sara Bareilles hints YES

    When a fan on Twitter asked the American singer why Waitress is heading to Sydney before London, Sara Bareilles replied, "...we just need a theater! It's not because we don't want to be there! I promise!" The response has garnered a lot of buzz across social media and UK fans are going wild at the prospects of a London transfer of Waitress.

    The musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name and follows the story of a troubled waitress named Jenna, who finds herself the victim in a rather nasty and abusive relationship. It first premiered on Broadway in 2016 and is already scheduled for an Australian premiere in Sydney in 2020.

    The original Broadway production featured Tony Award-winning actress Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) in the starring role. Waitress was written by Bareilles, a singer-songwriter who became a household name when her smash-hit tune, "Love Song", dominated radio waves back in 2007.

    "We are hopeful for a home [for Waitress] very soon!" So are we, Sara! So are we!

    UPDATE (22 August 2018): It has now been announced that Waitress will be transferring to London's West End in February, with its London home at the Adelphi TheatreWaitress will end up replacing Cyndi Lauper musical Kinky Boots. Specific dates, casting, and on-sale dates will be announced in due course. Sign up for our newsletter here to receive all the latest news on Waitress West End tickets.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Image of a boot with a beanstalk growing out of it and a boy holding a stick walking on the toe of the boot. | Text: Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes presents Dawn French, Julian Clary, Alexandra Burke, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot. Jack and the Beanstalk (there are stalks weaving through the holes on the

    Further casting announced for Jack and The Beanstalk Panto

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Get ready to reach up into the clouds this festive season as the beloved story of Jack and The Beanstalk comes to the... Read more

    Different hues of green in style of watercolour are on a parchment paper textured background. An outline image of Totoro has small silhouettes of two girls holding an umbrella to create Totoro

    What’s opening in London theatre this month? (October 2022)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    October is the ultimate time to wind down. Amidst the scenic autumn colours and all things pumpkin spice, the theatre... Read more

    Text: Sold out in New York. Sold out at the Young Vic. Limited West End season from 16 February. Rodgers & Hammerstein

    Dates for Daniel Fish’s smash-hit musical OKLAHOMA! are now confirmed

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Based on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic production, the critically-renowned and reimagined version of ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies