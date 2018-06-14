Will Waitress be serving London audiences soon? Sara Bareilles hints YES Jun 14, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Serve us up a slice of that sweet cherry pie! Sara Bareilles teases fans about Broadway musical Waitress, dropping hints that a West End production is in the works.

When a fan on Twitter asked the American singer why Waitress is heading to Sydney before London, Sara Bareilles replied, "...we just need a theater! It's not because we don't want to be there! I promise!" The response has garnered a lot of buzz across social media and UK fans are going wild at the prospects of a London transfer of Waitress.

The musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name and follows the story of a troubled waitress named Jenna, who finds herself the victim in a rather nasty and abusive relationship. It first premiered on Broadway in 2016 and is already scheduled for an Australian premiere in Sydney in 2020.

The original Broadway production featured Tony Award-winning actress Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) in the starring role. Waitress was written by Bareilles, a singer-songwriter who became a household name when her smash-hit tune, "Love Song", dominated radio waves back in 2007.

"We are hopeful for a home [for Waitress] very soon!" So are we, Sara! So are we!

UPDATE (22 August 2018): It has now been announced that Waitress will be transferring to London's West End in February, with its London home at the Adelphi Theatre. Waitress will end up replacing Cyndi Lauper musical Kinky Boots. Specific dates, casting, and on-sale dates will be announced in due course. Sign up for our newsletter here to receive all the latest news on Waitress West End tickets.