Wicked awarded ten Oscar nominations

With the potential addition of ten shiny Oscars, the Wicked mantelpiece is shaping up to look a lot more Swankified! Following the film's recent Golden Globe win, the first part in the fantasy adaptation is flying high in the Oscars race!

Receiving an incredible ten nominations, Wicked is one of the hot-favourites to take home a statue this March. Amazingly, the only film to receive more awards nods than Wicked was another musical, Netflix’s Emilia Pérez.

The first part of the musical, which follows the untold stories of the witches of Oz, turned the world green and pink when it opened in November last year. The record-breaking smash-hit quickly became the highest-grossing musical adaptation of all time, surpassing MAMMA MIA! ($611 million) and Grease ($188.62 million).