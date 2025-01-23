Menu
    Wicked awarded ten Oscar nominations

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    With the potential addition of ten shiny Oscars, the Wicked mantelpiece is shaping up to look a lot more Swankified! Following the film's recent Golden Globe win, the first part in the fantasy adaptation is flying high in the Oscars race!

    Receiving an incredible ten nominations, Wicked is one of the hot-favourites to take home a statue this March. Amazingly, the only film to receive more awards nods than Wicked was another musical, Netflix’s Emilia Pérez

    The first part of the musical, which follows the untold stories of the witches of Oz, turned the world green and pink when it opened in November last year. The record-breaking smash-hit quickly became the highest-grossing musical adaptation of all time, surpassing MAMMA MIA! ($611 million) and Grease ($188.62 million).

    Bowen Yang (who plays Pfannee in the Wicked film) announced the nominations via live-stream earlier today. Which saw Wicked feature in ten of the categories, including the hotly contested Best Picture, Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo) and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande).

    The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

    The winners will be announced on 3rd March 2025, eight months before the second part of the Wicked adaptation is released.

