Wicked: For Good will feature two brand-new songs Sep 17, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Wicked: For Good, the second part of the highly anticipated film adaptation, will introduce two brand-new songs, written exclusively for the screen. This marks the first time in the musical’s 22-year history that fresh material has been added. Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba will debut “No Place Like Home”, while Ariana Grande’s Glinda will perform “The Girl in the Bubble.” As new compositions, both will also qualify for Oscar consideration in the Best Original Song category. Could they beat the whopping 10 nominations and two wins they received at this year's ceremony?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande could find themselves nominated for performing the same roles in back-to-back ceremonies. If that happens, it would be a feat nearly as rare as Barry Fitzgerald’s in 1944, when he made Academy Awards history by being nominated for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for the same role in Going My Way.

Excitement is already building for the continuation of Elphaba and Glinda’s story on the big screen, and these new songs promise to deliver unforgettable moments for fans old and new.

But you don’t have to wait until 21 November to see how the story ends, you can watch both parts of Wicked live on stage at the Apollo Victoria Theatre today.