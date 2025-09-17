Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Wicked: For Good will feature two brand-new songs

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Wicked: For Good, the second part of the highly anticipated film adaptation, will introduce two brand-new songs, written exclusively for the screen. This marks the first time in the musical’s 22-year history that fresh material has been added.

    Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba will debut “No Place Like Home”, while Ariana Grande’s Glinda will perform “The Girl in the Bubble.” As new compositions, both will also qualify for Oscar consideration in the Best Original Song category. Could they beat the whopping 10 nominations and two wins they received at this year's ceremony? 

    Wicked: For Good will feature two brand-new songs

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande could find themselves nominated for performing the same roles in back-to-back ceremonies. If that happens, it would be a feat nearly as rare as Barry Fitzgerald’s in 1944, when he made Academy Awards history by being nominated for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for the same role in Going My Way.

    Excitement is already building for the continuation of Elphaba and Glinda’s story on the big screen, and these new songs promise to deliver unforgettable moments for fans old and new.

    But you don’t have to wait until 21 November to see how the story ends, you can watch both parts of Wicked live on stage at the Apollo Victoria Theatre today.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Neil Morrissey joins Mark Gatiss

    Neil Morrissey joins Mark Gatiss's A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Casting has been announced for Mark Gatiss’s acclaimed version of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story, which will... Read more

    Titanique extends to June 2026, and Ryan Carter joins the cast

    Titanique will go on (and on)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Titanique refuses to sink. Just like Céline Dion’s heart, it will go on (and on). The Olivier Award-winn... Read more

    Oliver Award winners Katie Brayben and Jamie Parker to star in Into The Woods

    Into The Woods full West End cast confirmed

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    We can finally see the woods from the trees (or the stars in the highly anticipated musical), as the cast has finally... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies