The Producers review: Bialystock and Bloom-in’ hilarious

The first major London revival of Mel Brooks’ musical adaptation of The Producers received a sold-out run and glowing reviews when it opened at the Menier Chocolate Factory last year. Now the show has transferred to the West End. But did lightning strike twice? or was the production, like Bialystock’s investors, flatlining? Was it time to call time on Springtime? Or was the show, like Franz Liebkind’s musical, a hit? Shut up, I'm having a rhetorical conversation!

Bialystock (Andy Nyman) muses at the beginning of the production that critics have a lot to say when they leave at the interval. Which is why he would be pleased (or, I guess horrified) to learn that I haven’t written an essay here. I left well after the final bows (there are some great moments post curtain call, that I implore everyone to forgo their earlier train to catch).

Despite being 58 years old, the musical still inspires creatives on both sides of the pond. Brooks’ satire of Broadway excess follows Max Bialystock, a washed-up producer, and Leo Bloom, a timid accountant, as they cook up the perfect scam: stage a guaranteed flop, pocket the investors’ cash, and run. But when their outrageously tasteless new musical Springtime for Hitler - complete with a giant tap-dancing, swastika-clad pigeon - becomes a smash hit, the scheme unravels in spectacular fashion.