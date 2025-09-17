Neil Morrissey joins Mark Gatiss's A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story

Casting has been announced for Mark Gatiss’s acclaimed version of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story, which will once again bring Dickens’s timeless tale to life at Alexandra Palace after two successful festive seasons. The Nottingham Playhouse production runs from 21 November 2025 until 4 January 2026, with its official opening night set for 26 November.

At the heart of the story this year is Neil Morrissey, who will step into Jacob Marley’s shoes/chains. Known to an entire generation of children as the voice of Bob the Builder, can years of fixing things with Wendy prepare him to get Scrooge to fix the errors of his ways?

Commenting on today's announcement, Morrissey said “I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Jacob Marley in Mark Gatiss’ fantastic adaptation of this evergreen Dickens classic. A real spooky treat for Christmas, and even better at the wonderful Alexandra Palace, which is my local theatre.”