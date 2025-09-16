Titanique will go on (and on) Sep 16, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Titanique refuses to sink. Just like Céline Dion’s heart, it will go on (and on). The Olivier Award-winning comedy-musical has announced a new cast member joining its West End voyage and an extension at London’s Criterion Theatre, proving that, much like Rose on that door, there’s still room for more. Blending Dion’s chart-topping ballads with the sweeping melodrama of James Cameron’s Titanic, the show has been praised as “a riotous voyage.” Co-created by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, it reimagines the Ship of Dreams with a raft of Céline classics, from “All By Myself” to the inevitable “My Heart Will Go On.”

Currently leading the West End cast are Luke Bayer as Jack, Hiba Elchikhe as Rose, Richard Carson as Cal, Astrid Harris as Céline Dion’s, Carl Mullaney as Ruth, Jenny O’Leary as Molly Brown, and Tim Walton as Victor Garber (and Luigi, because why not?). Tosh Wanogho-Maud will continue to give the audience goosebumps as The Iceberg until 5 October, with Ryan Carter (Motown the Musical) taking over after. Background vocals come courtesy of Adrianne Langley, Madison Swan, and Rodney Vubya, with David Ouch, Freddie King, and Caitlin Tipping waiting in the wings.

Directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), the production boasts musical supervision and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell. The creative crew also features designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Grace Laubacher, Alejo Vietti, Paige Seber, and Lawrence Schober.

Titanique is now booking at the Criterion Theatre until 7 June 2026. So if you missed Titanic in cinemas back in ’97, here’s your second chance to never let go.