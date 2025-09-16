Into The Woods full West End cast confirmed
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
We can finally see the woods from the trees (or the stars in the highly anticipated musical), as the cast has finally been confirmed for Into the Woods! Directed by Jordan Fein, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical brings together characters from beloved fairy tales as they enter the forest to fulfil their quests; to sell the cow, to lift the spell, to visit mother, to see the king. But who will be venturing into the woodland this winter?
Katie Brayben leads the company as the Baker’s Wife, opposite Jamie Parker as the Baker. Brayben won an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and won in the same category eight years later for Tammy Faye. Parker is also an Olivier Award winner, taking home the statue for his performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He reprised the role on Broadway, where he received a Tony Award nomination.
Kate Fleetwood plays the Witch. She received Olivier and Tony Award nominations for Macbeth and has appeared in London Road, High Society, and most recently My Master Builder opposite Ewan McGregor.
Bella Brown plays Rapunzel. Brown is no stranger to standing on balconies, having recently played Alternative Evita in Jamie Lloyd’s summer blockbuster production of Evita! Fellow Evita cast member, and Olivier Award nominee, Chumisa Dornford-May takes on Cinderella, with Oliver Savile as Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf. Savile’s West End appearances include Wicked, Les Misérables, and Phantom of the Opera. Rhys Whitfield, recently seen as Raoul in Phantom of the Opera, is Rapunzel’s Prince.
Valda Aviks reprises her role as the Grandmother and the Giant, having played the role at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre back in 2010. Geoffrey Aymer (The Wizard of Oz) is Cinderella’s Father, and Michael Gould (The Cherry Orchard) is the Narrator.
Gracie McGonigal (The Crucible) plays Little Red Ridinghood, with WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jo Foster (Why Am I So Single?) as Jack and Julie Jupp (Groundhog Day) as Jack’s Mother. Jennifer Hepburn (MAMMA MIA!) plays Cinderella’s Stepmother, alongside Hana Ichijo (Little Women: The Musical) as Lucinda, and Gabrielle Lewis Dodson (Dorian: The Musical) as Florinda. Hughie O’Donnell (King Lear) plays the Steward.
Taite-Elliot Drew, Jacob Fowler, Sophie Linder Lee, and Chloe Saracco are the all important Standbys.
Into the Woods FAQs
Who is in the cast of Into the Woods?
The cast includes Katie Brayben as the Baker’s Wife, Jamie Parker as the Baker, Kate Fleetwood as the Witch, Chumisa Dornford-May as Cinderella, Oliver Savile as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf, Rhys Whitfield as Rapunzel’s Prince, Bella Brown as Rapunzel, Jo Foster as Jack, and Gracie McGonigal as Little Red Ridinghood.
What is Into the Woods about?
Into the Woods is a musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine that weaves together fairy tales including Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, and Little Red Ridinghood. It follows a Baker and his Wife whose quest to have a child leads them into the forest, where their paths cross with iconic characters.
When was Into the Woods first performed?
Into the Woods premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning multiple Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since become one of Sondheim’s most performed musicals worldwide.