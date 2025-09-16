Into The Woods full West End cast confirmed

We can finally see the woods from the trees (or the stars in the highly anticipated musical), as the cast has finally been confirmed for Into the Woods! Directed by Jordan Fein, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical brings together characters from beloved fairy tales as they enter the forest to fulfil their quests; to sell the cow, to lift the spell, to visit mother, to see the king. But who will be venturing into the woodland this winter?

Katie Brayben leads the company as the Baker’s Wife, opposite Jamie Parker as the Baker. Brayben won an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and won in the same category eight years later for Tammy Faye. Parker is also an Olivier Award winner, taking home the statue for his performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He reprised the role on Broadway, where he received a Tony Award nomination.

Kate Fleetwood plays the Witch. She received Olivier and Tony Award nominations for Macbeth and has appeared in London Road, High Society, and most recently My Master Builder opposite Ewan McGregor.

Bella Brown plays Rapunzel. Brown is no stranger to standing on balconies, having recently played Alternative Evita in Jamie Lloyd’s summer blockbuster production of Evita! Fellow Evita cast member, and Olivier Award nominee, Chumisa Dornford-May takes on Cinderella, with Oliver Savile as Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf. Savile’s West End appearances include Wicked, Les Misérables, and Phantom of the Opera. Rhys Whitfield, recently seen as Raoul in Phantom of the Opera, is Rapunzel’s Prince.