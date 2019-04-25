Why you should be excited for Man of La Mancha Apr 25, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The English National Opera collaborates with producers Michael Linnit and Michael Grade to bring the revival of Tony Award-winning musical Man of La Mancha to the London Coliseum. The production opens tomorrow, 26 April 2019, and we were lucky enough to catch a sneak peek of what’s to come. Here’s why you should be excited about the ENO's MOLM starring Kelsey Grammer…

Man of La Mancha is just around the corner!

Why we need this Man of La Mancha London revival

It's been 40 long years since Man of La Mancha was last staged in London, with the original West End production having played at Piccadilly Theatre in 1968 (which ran for 253 performances). Joan Diener reprised the role of Aldonza in this production after a long run in the Broadway original, which featured a total of 2,328 performances and won five Tony Awards. Fortunately for Broadway, they have had four revivals since, and at long last, the West End is getting its first revival of MOLM ever.

This musical is celebrated all throughout the world, having had productions worldwide and having been translated into over 18 languages. This 2019 London production comes from Linnit and Grade after their hugely successful productions Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sunset Boulevard, Carousel and Chess.

Thanks to the musical's international fame combined with the handiwork of the critically acclaimed producing duo, Linnit and Grade, this revival is going to have been worth the wait and is set to be the theatrical event of the year!

The cast meet the demands required from this acclaimed musical

When a musical is as highly anticipated as this revival (40 years is a long time!!), it comes with high expectations. Whilst there is a lot of pressure on all who are bringing this production, the cast is at the forefront. This musical is so widely acclaimed and its most popular song ‘The Impossible Dream’ is arguably loved even more so, which means they have to get the casting just right in order to meet these expectations.

My Fair Lady’s Rex Harrison was supposed to lead the cast of the original production, but the demands of Don Quixote proved too high for him. Thus, the multi-award-winning Kelsey Grammer is set to take on the role in the 2019 West End production, and having seen him perform for the sneak preview just a matter of weeks ago, it’s already a certainty that he is going to lead this cast with class and aptitude. He has an incredible set of lungs on him and if you only know him from the sitcom Frasier (please tell me I’m not the only one), then you’re in for a pleasant surprise.

Danielle de Niese and Cassidy Janson will be sharing the role of Aldonza and both bring exceptional vocals to the role and the semi-staged concert production. Danielle de Niese is an Australian/American soprano and is known for her world-class operatic career in which she frequently performs internationally and boasts four solo albums. Cassidy Janson (Chess, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) is a British actress and is known for her work in musical theatre. You can check the schedule ahead of time if you want to know when either of these incredible ladies will be performing in the role of Aldonza but, having seen both of them perform you are guaranteed in for a treat either way. Both bring their own take on the role whilst lending their equally extraordinary voices that will simply blow you away.

A universal tale of love, hope and adventure…

Man of La Mancha is loved all around the world because this story resonates with so many people, far and wide. It’s a play within a play and guarantees to have audiences enthralled. Having only seen bits and pieces during the preview and being completely captivated, a full production is set to have everyone entranced.

The story follows failed playwright Miguel de Cervantes who has been thrown in prison after trying to tax a monastery. Whilst awaiting trial, the court threatens to confiscate his uncompleted manuscript for Don Quixote. In order to save his work, Cervantes and his servants transform into the characters, whilst giving his defence. Getting lost in their imagination, they believe they truly are the characters they’ve undertaken. As Don Quixote and Sancho Panza, they do everything in their power in order to set things right and destroy evil.

The English National Opera’s collaboration with dynamic producing duo Linnit and Grade is set to win the heart of London’s West End. The award-winning musical is going to be staged as a semi-staged concert and it’s already set to be a triumph. Man of La Mancha will open at the London Coliseum from 26 April 2019, for a strictly limited run, and end on 8 June 2019. With a fantastic, star-studded cast along with ENO’s 30-piece orchestra, this is a must-see show!

