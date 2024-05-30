Menu
    Why Am I So Single? swipes right on West End cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Why Am I So Single? casting directors, Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price, have been busy swiping right on a host of talented performers, and today their (professional) relationships have been made social media official! The new cast members have made it on to the grid. It’s big news guys. Never one to shy away from adventures, the cast are committing themselves to their blossoming relationship, and will be moving into the Garrick Theatre together from 27 August where they’ll stay until the lease is up on 13 February 2025. But who has caught Blumenau and Price’s eye?

    Jo Foster (& Juliet), will be reprising his lead role from the show’s early workshop, alongside Leesa Tulley (Six the Musical). They will be joined on stage by Noah Thomas (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) in a supporting role.

    The alternate leads for Foster and Tulley will be Jordan Cambridge-Taylor (Schwartz at 75) and Collette Guitart (Just For One Day).

    The ensemble cast will be completed by Critics’ Circle National Dance Award-nominee Jemima Brown, Josh Butler (Bronco Billy), Natasha Leaver (Hamilton), Ran Marner (Jack and the Beanstalk), Joshian Angelo Omaña (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Natasha Wilde (42 Balloons), Rhys Wilkinson (Just For One Day), alongside Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor, who will be making their professional West End debuts.

    The swings are set to be Callum Bell (Guys and Dolls), Owen McHugh (Clueless the Musical) and Caitlin Redpath, who will be making her West End debut. Ebony Clarke (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) completes the super swings and is also the shows resident choreographer.

    Directed by Moss (Six the Musical), the show’s creative team includes choreographer Ellen Kane, orchestrator, musical supervisor and vocal arranger Joe Beighton, set designer Moi Tran, costume designer Max Johns, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Paul Gatehouse.

    Book tickets to Why Am I So Single? now!

    Penned by Six the Musical creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this hot new musical is not one you are going to want to ghost. Book your official tickets today.

    By Sian McBride

