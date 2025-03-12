Your definitive guide to the Why Am I So Single songs

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss did it again. Bringing in a new wave of musical theatre, the unspeakably talented duo wowed the world with their debut show SIX The Musical. Their follow up was another absolute corker - the incredibly relatable Why Am I So Single? And now, despite no longer playing at the Garrick Theatre, it is an Olivier nominee! The show will be battling out with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, MJ the Musical and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 for Best New Musical.

The show follows two musical theatre writers struggling with dating and the single life. Loosely autobiographical, it’s a hilarious and humble tale of modern courtship and platonic love. It’s made singles say: “oh my God, same” and marrieds say: “thank god we don’t have to do *that* anymore.”

Almost immediately after opening, one of the Why Am I So Single? songs - 8 Dates - went viral on TikTok and is still used as a “get ready with me” banger. And the show’s other numbers are just as catchy and witty. So, before you have a shower, style your hair, spend an hour on what to wear, find out more about the Why Am I So Single? songs below.

All of the Why Am I So Single? songs in order

There are 19 Why Am I So Single? songs spread over the two acts. The titles are:

Act 1:

Prologue

Why Am I So Single?

8 Dates

I Got Off the Plane

Why Am I So Single? (Reprise)

C U Never

Meet Market

Shhh!!!!

Just in Case

Interlude in B Minor

Act 2:

Clubs Glorious Clubs

No Question

Disco Ball

Why Am I So Single? (Reprise: Pig in the City)

Men R Trash

Just in Case (Reprise)

Lost

Why Am I Still Reprising?

Better Off Love Story

Who sings the Why Am I So Single? songs?

The three main Why Am I So Single? characters are Oliver, Nancy and Artie. They are played by Jo Foster, Leesa Tulley, and Noah Thomas respectively. This talented trio, plus other amazing performers, sang the hilarious and catchy songs live on stage. They’ve also recorded an entire album… so you can practice those TikTok dances.

Where can I listen to Why Am I So Single? songs?

The full cast album featuring all your favourite songs - AND features Patti LuPone in a special guest vocal on the extended version of "Men R Trash - was released on 14 March 2025, and is currently available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

More from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

If you love the show and all the Why Am I So Single? songs but still haven’t seen SIX The Musical yet, what are you doing? The incredible Tony Award-winning reimagining of Henry VIII’s wives is a worldwide success for a reason, and you can see it right here in London now!

If you’ve seen both shows and you’re desperate for more, the talented duo are teaming up with Megan Nicole Dong (Centaurworld) to create a brand new animated musical film called Bad Fairies. It’s set to come out in cinemas in July 2027.