Who won at the Olivier Awards 2019? Winners in Full
The winners of this year's Laurence Oliver Awards were announced at the Royal Albert Hall yesterday evening in a ceremony hosted by Jason Manford. Big-name celebrities in attendance included Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Gillian Anderson (All About Eve), Adrienne Warren (TINA), Tom Hiddleston (Betrayal), Sally Field (All My Sons), Gloria Estefan (On Your Feet!), Bill Pullman (All My Sons), Danny Dyer, Zawe Ashton (Betrayal), Kelsey Grammer (Man of La Mancha) and Patti LuPone, who made a huge West End comeback in the past year and took home her third-ever Olivier Award for her supporting role in Company.
LuPone last won a dual Olivier Award for both her performance as Fantine in Les Miserables back in 1985 and her performance as Moll in The Cradle Will Rock You that same year, and she was also nominated for an Oliver in 1993 for her role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.
Other big winners of the night include Canadian-American musical Come From Away, which took home a total of four Oliver Awards including Best New Musical, Home, I'm Darling, which won for Best New Comedy, Sharon D Clarke, who was awarded with Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Caroline, or Change, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, who won the award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Ike Turner in TINA - The Tina Turner Musical.
The 44th Annual Oliver Awards featured performances from The King and I, The Lion King, Caroline, or Change, Come From Away, Company, Fun Home, SIX, and TINA - The Tina Turner Musical.
Read the list of winners in full below, and don't forget to book your tickets to some of these award-winning shows that are still running in London's West End!
The Winners of the 44th Annual Laurence Olivier Awards 2019
Winner of Best Actor: Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at the Young Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre
Winner of Best Actress: Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at the Almeida Theatre and the Duke of York’s Theatre
Winner of Best Actor in a Musical: Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre
Winner of Best Actress in a Musical: Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, Or Change at the Playhouse Theatre
Winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at the Noël Coward Theatre
Winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Monica Dolan for All About Eve at the Noël Coward Theatre
Winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Jonathan Bailey for Company at the Gielgud Theatre
Winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone for Company at the Gielgud Theatre
Winner of the Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director: Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance at the Young Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre
Winner of Best New Play: The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez at the Young Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre
Winner of Best New Musical: Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Winner of Best Revival: Summer And Smoke at the Almeida Theatre and the Duke of York’s Theatre
Winner of Best Musical Revival: Company at the Gielgud Theatre
Winner of Best New Comedy: Home, I’m Darling at the National Theatre – the Dorfman and the Duke of York’s Theatre
Winner of Outstanding Achievement in Music: Come From Away – Book, music and lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; music supervisor, arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; musical director/UK music supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre
Winner of Best New Dance Production: Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells
Winner of Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler’s Wells
Winner of Best Entertainment and Family: A Monster Calls at the Old Vic
Winner of Best Theatre Choreographer: Kelly Devine for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre
Winner of Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre: Flesh And Bone at the Soho Theatre
Winner of Best Lighting Design: Jon Clark for The Inheritance at the Young Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre
Winner of Best Sound Design: Gareth Owen for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre
Winner of Best Costume Design: Catherine Zuber for The King And I at the London Palladium
Winner of Best Set Design: Bunny Christie for Company at the Gielgud Theatre
Winner of Best New Opera Production: Katya Kabanova at the Royal Opera House
Winner of Outstanding Achievement in Opera: The ensemble of Porgy And Bess at the London Coliseum
Winner of the Society of London Theatre Special Award: Sir Matthew Bourne