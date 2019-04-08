Who won at the Olivier Awards 2019? Winners in Full

The recent West End transfer of Come From Away was among the biggest winners of the night, taking home four Oliviers! The hit musical is still playing in London's West End with tickets beginning at just £12!

The Winners of the 44th Annual Laurence Olivier Awards 2019

Winner of Best Actor: Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at the Young Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre

Winner of Best Actress: Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at the Almeida Theatre and the Duke of York’s Theatre

Winner of Best Actor in a Musical: Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre

Winner of Best Actress in a Musical: Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, Or Change at the Playhouse Theatre

Winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at the Noël Coward Theatre

Winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Monica Dolan for All About Eve at the Noël Coward Theatre

Winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Jonathan Bailey for Company at the Gielgud Theatre

Winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone for Company at the Gielgud Theatre

Winner of the Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director: Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance at the Young Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre

Winner of Best New Play: The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez at the Young Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre

Winner of Best New Musical: Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Winner of Best Revival: Summer And Smoke at the Almeida Theatre and the Duke of York’s Theatre

Winner of Best Musical Revival: Company at the Gielgud Theatre

Winner of Best New Comedy: Home, I’m Darling at the National Theatre – the Dorfman and the Duke of York’s Theatre

Winner of Outstanding Achievement in Music: Come From Away – Book, music and lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; music supervisor, arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; musical director/UK music supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

Winner of Best New Dance Production: Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells

Winner of Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler’s Wells

Winner of Best Entertainment and Family: A Monster Calls at the Old Vic

Winner of Best Theatre Choreographer: Kelly Devine for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

Winner of Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre: Flesh And Bone at the Soho Theatre

Winner of Best Lighting Design: Jon Clark for The Inheritance at the Young Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre

Winner of Best Sound Design: Gareth Owen for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

Winner of Best Costume Design: Catherine Zuber for The King And I at the London Palladium

Winner of Best Set Design: Bunny Christie for Company at the Gielgud Theatre

Winner of Best New Opera Production: Katya Kabanova at the Royal Opera House

Winner of Outstanding Achievement in Opera: The ensemble of Porgy And Bess at the London Coliseum

Winner of the Society of London Theatre Special Award: Sir Matthew Bourne