    Spotlight on: Olly Alexander

    Olly Alexander is one of the UK’s most dynamic and multifaceted performers. An actor, singer, LGBTQ+ activist, and Eurovision hopeful, Alexander is known for his distinctive voice, bold fashion, and fearless creativity. Over his two-decade long career, Alexander has dominated everything he puts his mind to, and has had great success with pop music, television, and theatre. From fronting the chart-topping band Years & Years to starring in the BAFTA-winning series It’s A Sin, he’s become one of Britain’s most versatile, and vibrant, performers .

    Who is Olly Alexander?

    Olly Alexander was born in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, and raised in Coleford, Gloucestershire. He discovered a love for performance early on, studying at the Hereford College of Arts. Although he is known to most as a popstar, Alexander actually started his career in acting, making his onscreen debut in BBC hit series, Skins, at 16. He later starred in CBBC's Summerhill, which earned him three children’s BAFTA Awards. At 23 he starred as Peter Pan in the West End play Peter and Alice, alongside Ben Whishaw and Judi Dench. Over the years, he’s built a career that fuses his musical talent with his acting prowess, and has used his global platform to become an outspoken voice for mental health awareness and LGBTQ+ visibility.

    Where have you seen him before?

    You might recognise Alexander from the critically acclaimed Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin, written by Doctor Who creator Russell T Davies. His performance as Ritchie Tozer,  a young gay man navigating the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, was widely praised, earning him critical acclaim for his emotional depth and authenticity. His performance earned him seven award nominations, including a BAFTA, National Television Award and Critic’s Choice Award. Beyond television, Alexander’s music career has seen him perform on some of the world’s biggest stages, from Glastonbury to the BRIT Awards to Eurovision. 

    Spotlight on: Olly Alexander

    Wasn’t he in Years & Years?

    Yes! He was the lead singer of the electropop band Years & Years. As a band, they released their debut studio album Communion, which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and became the fastest-selling debut album of the year from a UK-signed band. It also features the commercially successful single “Shine”, which reached number two in the UK. 

    During their career, Years & Years were nominated for six Brit Awards and received numerous honours, including an Attitude Award, Sound of 2015 Award, British LGBT Award, Brits Billion Award, Music Moves Europe Award, GQ Award, GAFFA Award, MTV Video Music Awards Japan Award, and UK Music Video Awards.

    What else have I seen him in?

    In addition to It’s A Sin and his musical success, Alexander has appeared in films such as The Riot Club and Bright Star, as well as stage productions including Peter and Alice at the Noël Coward Theatre. His creative energy extends beyond performance, he’s also known for his activism, using his platform to speak out about LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, and the importance of self-expression. His fashion-forward red carpet appearances and boundary-pushing performances have made him a style icon as much as a performer.

    What’s next for Olly Alexander?

    Olly Alexander currently leads an all-star cast in the West End transfer of the National Theatre’s The Importance of Being Earnest, alongside Stephen Fry, Hugh Dennis, Shobna Gulati, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

