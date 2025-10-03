Menu
    Spotlight on: Amber Davies

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Amber Davies is one of the UK’s most exciting stage and screen talents, currently dazzling audiences in the 23rd series of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Saturdays at 6.20pm and Sundays at 7.15pm). But while many viewers know her as a glitterball hopeful, Amber has also built an incredible career in musical theatre, taking on leading roles in some of the West End and UK’s biggest shows.

    Who is Amber Davies?

    Amber Davies first shot to fame in 2017, but she has since carved out a reputation as a powerhouse performer on stage. Known for her strong vocals, natural charisma, and relatable charm, Amber has become a favourite with audiences across the country. Now, thanks to Strictly Come Dancing 2025, she’s showcasing a whole new side of her talents.

    Where have you seen her before?

    Amber made her West End debut back in 2019, stepping into the role of Judy in 9 to 5 the Musical. From there, her career has only gathered momentum. She went on to lead the UK tour of Bring It On the Musical as Campbell, before lighting up the West End as Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future: The Musical (2022–2023)—a role that not only cemented her place as a rising star but also introduced her to her boyfriend, actor Ben Joyce, who was starring opposite her as her son Marty McFly. The only kind of incest we can get behind.

    Her versatility was further proven when she took on the iconic part of Vivian Ward in the UK tour of Pretty Woman the Musical (2023–2024), winning praise for her charismatic take on the beloved character. Most recently, she has been at the centre of the UK premiere of The Great Gatsby Musical at the London Coliseum (April–September 2025), where her standout solo “New Money” didn’t just stop the show - it became the most streamed theatre song of the summer.

    Spotlight on: Amber Davies

    Wasn't she on Love Island?

    Yes! Amber not only appeared on the ITV2 reality series Love Island back in 2017 -  she won it. While many Love Island stars drift away from the spotlight, or ‘design’ their own Pretty Little Thing line, Amber took a different path. Following from her drama school training and work as a dancer in Cirque Le Soir, she set her sights on the stage and built a serious career in musical theatre.

    What else have I seen her in?

    Alongside theatre and TV, Amber has built a strong presence in the entertainment world. She hosts the Call to the Stage podcast, where she chats about musicals, backstage secrets, and her love of live performance. She has taken her podcast to the stage, packing out the Fortune Theatre earlier this year.

    She was also a contestant on the final series of Dancing on Ice. She was partnered with Simon Proulx-Sénéca and reached the quarter finals, coming 5th. 

    What’s next for Amber Davies?

    Theatre fans won’t have to wait long to see Amber back on stage. In 2026, she’s set to star as Elle Woods in the UK tour of Legally Blonde the Musical. With her trademark charm, comic timing, and powerhouse vocals, Amber is a perfect fit for the iconic pink-clad law student.

