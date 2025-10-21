Our Dream Cast for Beetlejuice The Musical Oct 21, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon It’s showtime, London. After haunting Broadway and touring across the US, Beetlejuice The Musical is finally heading to the West End’s Prince Edward Theatre next year — and tickets go on sale this Halloween. Naturally, we couldn’t resist a little dreamcasting. This is West End fantasy casting at its finest, so let’s fill the Netherworld with theatre greats who can sing the roof off and throw themselves into the chaos with full-throttle commitment. Beetlejuice

Our ghost-with-the-most needs a comic genius with unrelenting stamina and full gremlin energy. Alex Brightman is the obvious choice, he originated the role of Beetlejuice on Broadway, performing throughout the show’s initial run from April 2019 to March 2020, and later returned to reprise the part for its revival from April 2022 to January 2023. West End audiences would lose it; he’s got the growl, the wit, and the manic magnetism of a caffeinated demon. But if we’re keeping it homegrown, Simon Lipkin could absolutely carry the show on his back. He was born for chaos, flipping from cheeky chappie to possessed ghoul in half a beat. Joel Montague (one of our favourite flamboyant King George III in Hamilton) would also bring powerhouse vocals and beautifully unhinged energy

Lydia Deetz

Our gothic teen queen needs powerhouse vocals, sharp timing, and that perfect mix of cynicism and curiosity. We would personally love to see Hannah Lowther in this role, but then again Lauren Jones is no stranger to gothic roles having played Wednesday Addams, could definitely capture Lydia’s dry intelligence and restless energy. Whoever takes it on has to be the anchor amid the madness — the only one who somehow makes sense in a world full of ghosts.

Delia Deetz

Spiritual fraud. Absolute diva. Unhinged but fabulous. We need camp, crystals, and chaos. Rachel Tucker would be gloriously unfiltered, Lauren Drew could nail the mix of shrieking enthusiasm and sincerity, and Mazz Murray would make every scene she’s in feel completely over-the-top and unforgettable.

Charles Deetz

The flustered dad with a nervous cough and zero control over his household. Killian Donnelly could play it with twitchy brilliance, Matt Henry would bring charm and comedic snap, and Gabriel Vick has that brilliant mix of anxious energy and comedic exasperation. And if Martin Freeman ever fancied a musical… well, we wouldn’t say no.

Adam and Barbara Maitland

Okay, don’t tell us off for couple casting — but how fun would it be to see real-life pair Joel Montague and Carrie Hope Fletcher as Adam and Barbara? Or Ben Joyce and Amber Davies, another real-life duo, playing the ultimate undead lovebirds. Beyond that, Charlie Stemp and Jon Robyns would make perfect Adams, while Grace Mouat could be a wonderfully warm and offbeat Barbara.

Miss Argentina

She needs to blow the roof off, steal one scene, and vanish in glitter. Danielle Steers or Aimie Atkinson are easily up to the task or Lucie Jones would sing, slay, and leave — but let’s be honest, this role could be perfect for Divina De Campo.

Juno The Caseworker

The gruff, no-nonsense bureaucrat of the afterlife. Melanie La Barrie would be deliciously dry, while Vanessa Williams would turn case-working the dead into high art.

Otho

Who could play a clairvoyant interior designer with no taste and too much confidence? Trevor Dion Nicholas would own it with one eyebrow raise. Jak Malone would be a riot, full of comic timing and playful energy that would make Otho’s ridiculous confidence even more hilarious. Or, better yet — let’s drag Alan Carr out of the Celebrity Traitors and hand him the kitchy props!

We’ve had a blast imagining our dream cast, but now it’s over to you — who would you love to see haunting the West End in Beetlejuice? Check out our full character guide to help inspire your own fantasy casting choices. And be sure to find out more about when the show is arriving with our everything you need to know guide.

Image: Alex Brightman in Beetlejuice The Musical on Broadway. Photo credit: Matthew Murphy.