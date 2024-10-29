What’s Opening in London Theatres This Month (November 2024) Oct 29, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride November in London theatres is always an exciting time. While the city is still recovering from the whizz-bangs and crackles of Bonfire Night, the theatres are gearing up for their own kind of explosive magic. No fireworks are needed on stage when you’ve got soaring snowmen, ghostly Christmas tales, and a demigod with ADHD battling ancient Greek monsters. So, while the smell of gunpowder might still linger in the air, it's time to trade sparklers for spotlights. Here’s a peek at the shows lighting up London's stages this November 2024. The Unseen by Craig Wright (15 November) For something completely different, head to the Arcola Theatre to catch The Unseen by Craig Wright. Set in an isolated prison, this dark, thought-provoking drama examines the lives of two men trapped in a cell, dealing with the harrowing effects of time, memory, and human isolation. Far from the festive fare of other November offerings, The Unseen offers a gripping psychological exploration, perfect for those craving a theatre experience with a little more grit and depth during the pre-Christmas rush. Craig Wright’s haunting script is a masterclass in tension and will leave you questioning what it means to truly be "seen." Book The Unseen tickets today. A Christmas Carol (16 November) Is it really November if the Old Vic isn't staging its beloved annual production of A Christmas Carol? This timeless classic, adapted by Jack Thorne, returns to haunt and heartwarm us all once again. With its beautifully crafted performances and atmospheric sets, A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic has become as much a London Christmas tradition as mulled wine and mince pies. Expect goosebumps (the emotional kind) as Ebenezer Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas, with plenty of Victorian charm and supernatural chills along the way. Book A Christmas Carol tickets today.

A Christmas Carol(ish) (16 November)

For those who love their Dickens with a cheeky twist, A Christmas Carol(ish) is the perfect antidote to tradition. Playing at the Lyric Hammersmith, this irreverent, playful take on the classic story throws the rulebook out the window. Scrooge might still be there, but this version promises to be anything but ordinary, with slapstick comedy, pop-culture references, and a few unexpected surprises along the way. It’s perfect for audiences who want their festive theatre with a side of quirky chaos and giggles.

The Snowman (23 November)

Flying through the air, twirling snowflakes, and that iconic “Walking in the Air” melody can only mean one thing: The Snowman is back at the Peacock Theatre! A family favourite for over 25 years, this wordless wonder blends magical puppetry, dance, and music to bring Raymond Briggs’ enchanting tale to life. Whether you’ve seen it before or are introducing your little ones to this wintry delight for the first time, The Snowman guarantees festive magic that melts even the coldest heart. Plus, you might just leave the theatre believing snowmen can fly.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (23 November)

Hold onto your demigod hats, because Percy Jackson is charging into town! The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical makes its West End debut this November, bringing Rick Riordan’s popular series to life on stage. Join Percy, a half-blood with ADHD and dyslexia, as he navigates the perils of being the son of Poseidon. Packed with humor, adventure, and a killer rock score, this show is perfect for both fans of the books and anyone who enjoys an epic mythological journey with a twist. Expect monsters, mayhem, and plenty of ‘Percy sarcasm.’

Also opening in London Theatres this month

The Great Christmas Feast opens at The Lost Estate on 1 November 2024

Hamza Namira opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 2 November 2024

Diary of a Gay Disaster opens at the Arcola Theatre on 5 November 2024

Queen Bette opens at the King’s Head Theatre on 5 November 2024

Barbra & Liza Live! opens at Charing Cross Theatre on 6 November 2024

Scott Alan - Dreaming While Wide Awake in Concert opens at Cadogan Hall on 10 November 2024

All’s Well That Ends Well opens at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 11 November 2024

Distant Memories of the Near Future opens at the Arcola Theatre on 12 November 2024

Sandi Toksvig For One Night Only opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 13 November 2024

The Purists opens at the Kiln Theatre on 14 November 2024

The Elixir of Love opens at the London Coliseum on 15 November 2024

Mem Ararat opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 15 November 2024

Mozart: Her Story - The New Musical opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 16 November 2024

The Liar, The Bitch and The Wardrobe (A Very Adult Panto) opens at The Turbine Theatre on 21 November 2024

Expendable opens at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court on 21 November 2024

Dick Whittington and His Cat opens at the Hackney Empire on 23 November 2024

Jack and the Beanstalk - What A Whopper! opens at at Charing Cross Theatre on 23 November 2024

An Evening with Phil Dunster and Friends opens at Victoria Palace Theatre on 24 November 2024

Homo Alone opens at the Other Palace Studio on 29 November 2024

Robin Hood and the Christmas Heist opens at the Rose Theatre Kingston on 30 November 2024