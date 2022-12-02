What’s opening in London theatres this month? (December 2022) Dec 2, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Oh, December, the month of nostalgia and mulled wine. As the Christmas classics shoot up the charts, the fluffy socks are pulled out of the drawer8ui and the Christmas movies are played once, twice…maybe three times more. The warmth and sweet retreat of London theatres welcome you with open arms as Christmas approaches in the West End, so, what shows are opening in London theatres this month, and which ones will end up on your Christmas list?

Santa does a jumping kick in The Snowman

Bugsy Malone (3 December)

The smash-hit movie of the same name catapulted Jodie Foster and Scott Baion into to global superstardom for good reason. The charming Bugsy Malone movie remains unlike anything else of its time.

This Christmas, step back into 1929 New York. Discover a city of mobsters antics, dreamers and showgirls in this gangster spoof spectacle. It’s the prohibition era, and between rival mob bosses Dandy Dan and Fat Sam - there is anarchy, tension, a splurge gun…and flying custard pies. That’s where Bugsy comes into the equation, an ex-boxer and self-professed nice guy, Bugsy finds himself stuck between the lovely Blousey and sensual Tallulah, all whilst trying to defend Fat Sam. There’s confusion, a prohibition nightmare and a gangster's paradise, but within the mess - will Bugsy continue to be Mr Nice Guy?

Circus 1903 (15 December)

From all four corners of the globe, a marvellous cast of circus acts has united in celebration of the very best of diverse entertainment. Circus 1903 is world-class, it’s jaw-dropping, and this Christmas, Circus 1903 lets the daredevil talent do the talking!

With masterful puppetry from the award-winning team behind War Horse, muscled men who could lift a small village, contortionists who can bend into any shape at will, and acrobatic and high-wire wonders, Circus 1903 transports you back to the brilliant and bonkers Golden Age of Circus, with a vintage flair. Revel in a moment of pure magic.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol (8 December)

Everyone knows the story of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, it’s a tale as old as time and packs a heartfelt punch that has endured for over 150 years. Who better to put their own spin on it than the Queen of storytelling herself, Dolly Parton? This Christmas, A Christmas Carol becomes Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol. The Country Queen has taken Dickens’ tale of greed and has sprinkled it with some much-needed Tennessee love. It’s the 1930s in The Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, a storm awaits for Mr Ebenezer Scrooge, a mining-town connoisseur too obsessed with riches to enjoy the present moment of love and beauty.

On Christmas Eve, Scrooge discovers an unlikely group of visitors on his doorstep. Cue one deceased business partner and three spirits, all with the same mission - to open his eyes to the wonderful gifts of life. They’re here to teach him the ultimate lesson of love, behind the soothing blue-grass soul of Dolly Parton’s musical wisdom.

The Snowman (1 December)

At the stroke of midnight, magic comes to life. For over 40 years, families have been enamoured by the beloved story of The Snowman. It has become a significant indicator of the holidays, with the beautiful ‘Walking in the Air’ soundtracking the approach to Christmas, year after year.

The Snowman is the enchanting narrative of a boy and his snowman travelling through a winter wonderland as an adventure to the North Pole. With vibrant sets, epic costumes, animated dancing and a heart-warming story to match, The Snowman centres itself blissfully around the magic of make-believe.

Also opening in London theatres in December:

A Christmas Carol (Rose) opens at Rose Theatre Kingston on 2 December 2022.

As You Like It opens at @sohoplace on 6 December 2022.

Blippi The Musical opens at Lyric Theatre on 7 December 2022.

Cinderella (Dartford) opens at Orchard Theatre on 10 December 2022.

Demon Dentist opens at Bloomsbury Theatre on 15 December 2022.

Father Christmas Needs a Wee! opens at Arts Theatre on 3 December 2022.

GHOSTED - Another F***ing Christmas Carol opens at Other Palace Studio on 1 December 2022.

Gloriana opens at London Coliseum on 8 December 2022.

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Showopens at Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on 14 December 2022.

Jack and the Beanstalk (Hammersmith) opens at Lyric Hammersmith on 2 December 2022.

Jack and the Beanstalk (Palladium) opens at London Palladium on 10 December 2022.

Mother Goose (Duke of Yorks) opens at Duke of Yorks Theatre on 15 December 2022.

Nutcracker opens at London Coliseum on 15 December 2022.

One Woman Show opens at Ambassadors Theatre on 13 December 2022.

Paradise Now! opens at Bush Theatre on 2 December 2022.

Peppa Pig: Best Day Ever! opens at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 1 December 2022.

Potted Panto opens at Apollo Theatre on 17 December 2022.

Queenz: The Show with BALLZ! opens at Arts Theatre on 1 December 2022.

Rumpelstiltskin opens at Park Theatre on 13 December 2022.

The Jive Aces’ Not Quite Christmas Show opens at Aldwych Theatre on 12 December 2022.

The Wife of Willesden opens at Kiln Theatre on 14 December 2022.

West End Musical Christmas opens at Lyric Theatre on 19 December 2022.