What’s closing in London theatres this month (September 2024)
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
Just as the leaves change colour, so too does the theatre landscape. While it is sad to see many spectacular shows announce their final curtain call, it's comforting to know that there are even more shows opening in their place. But, before we look to the future, it’s time to enjoy the present (it’s a gift, after all). Thankfully, there’s still time to catch the following theatrical gems before they exit stage left this month. See our list below for what’s closing in London theatre in September 2024.
Frozen the Musical (8 September)
We don’t want to let it go, but this month will be the last time in forever that you can see this spell-binding, snowman-building show! Frozen the Musical gave the West End a snowburst of pure joy when it opened after the lockdowns in 2021, and it has been thrilling theatregoers ever since, with many of its patrons experiencing the theatre for the very first time at the show. The huge hit is responsible for a whole new generation of theatre lovers, what’s better than that? (possibly sandwiches?)
Based on the hit Disney animation, Frozen the Musical has received an avalanche of 5-star reviews, and is the winner of seven WhatsOnStage Awards. Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes will be the final fierce sisters leading the show, but fear not – the magical musical will be heading to Disney Plus next year so you don’t have to let it go for long!
Hello, Dolly! (14 September)
We can’t believe it’s already time to say goodbye to Dolly! Dame Imelda Staunton’s landmark turn as the meddling matchmaker has seen her receive a trolley load of new admirers. The joy-filled revival landed a host of 5-star reviews when it opened last month, and calls for its star to receive ALL the awards. We tend to agree.
The classic musical tells the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a spirited and widowed matchmaker in 1890s New York, who decides to find a wife for the wealthy but grumpy Horace Vandergelder—while secretly planning to marry him herself. Featuring beloved songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Before the Parade Passes By," and of course “Hello, Dolly!” There's a reason why it won the Tony award for Best Original Score and Best Musical!
Kiss Me, Kate (14 September)
It's been a short lived romance with the all singing, all dancing, set revolving revival, Kiss Me, Kate. But, to coin Shakespeare, isn’t it better to have loved and lost, than to never have loved at all? Adrian Dunbar returned to his drama school for his West End musical debut. And his performance gets an A+ from us. Adrian wasn’t the only actor making his debut, with Broadway legend, Stephanie J. Block joining him to play Kate in her first West End show (we know, we couldn’t believe it either).
The playful production follows the on-and-off-stage drama of a theatre company struggling to produce a musical version of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. The story centres on the turbulent relationship between Fred Graham, the show's director and lead actor, and his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, who plays the female lead. Their fiery chemistry blurs the lines between their characters in the play and their real lives, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings and romantic entanglements. As tensions rise both on and off the stage, things heat up in more ways than one. Some may say it gets “Too Darn Hot”…
Slave Play (21 September)
Written by Jeremy O Harris and directed by Robert O’Hara, the show transferred from Broadway where it earned 12 nominations at the 74th Tony Awards – the most of any play on Broadway, ever. The West End production, starring Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) and Olivia Washington (I Am Virgo), has received equal critical acclaim and plenty of column inches.
A raw, unflinching examination of racial and sexual traumas, Slave Play is a provocative and challenging play that forces its characters, and its audience, to examine themselves. (Literally. There is a vast, distorted mirror, which forces theatregoers to look at themselves). Set on a Southern plantation, three interracial couples participate in an unconventional form of therapy. The experimental sessions encourage participants to reenact master-slave dynamics in an attempt to confront and heal the racial and sexual traumas. But will forcing buried issues into the spotlight help resolve them?
Next to Normal (21 September)
When the landmark musical debuted on Broadway in 2010, Ben Brantley of The New York Times called it “Brave and breathtaking. It is something much more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel-everything musical.” He wasn’t alone in his praise, the production went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, one of only ten musicals in history to receive the prestigious honour.
The musical has had equal success in the UK, with the production enjoying a sell-out run at the Donmar Warehouse before transferring to Wyndham's Theatre, where it’s set to close later this month.
Grammy nominee, Caissie Levy, stars as Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. She is joined by Jack Wolfe who reprises his multi award winning performance as Gabe, alongside the youngest ever winner of an Olivier Award, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, as Natalie. Nominated for the most WhatsOnStage awards for any musical, Next to Normal is an intimate and thought-provoking exploration on family dynamics, illness, loss, and grief.
The 39 Steps (28 September)
The minimalist masterpiece is full of mirth and murder, but unlike its previous nine year stint in the capital, it won’t be around for long!
The 39 Steps is a seriously silly retelling of the Alfred Hitchcock film. Using just four actors, the stage show follows Richard Hannay, an ordinary man who finds himself on the run when a woman is found murdered in his flat. Pursued by both the police and a shadowy spy organisation known as The 39 Steps, Hannay embarks on a cross-country adventure filled with suspense, mistaken identities, and thrilling chases, all while trying to unmask the secret organisation and put a stop to the plot that threatens national security.
Winner of the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Award for Best Comedy, and recipient of two Tony’s and a Drama Desk Award. The play has (fittingly) toured 39 countries, and played to over three million people worldwide! It may be a comedy, but it has some serious critical acclaim.
Also closing in London theatres this month
Fuerza Bruta closes at the London Roundhouse on 1 September 2024
Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors closes at the Apollo Theatre on 1 September 2024
The Tiger Who Came to Tea closes at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 1 September 2024
There’s a Monster in your Show closes at Riverside Studios on 1 September 2024
Alex Newell closes at Cadogan Hall on 1 September 2024
Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour closes at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 7 September 2024
Wing Chun closes at Sadler’s Wells on 7 September 2024
The Wizard of Oz closes at Gillian Lynne Theatre on 8 September 2024
Swan Lake closes at London Coliseum on 8 September 2024
Fantastically Great Women Who Have Changed The World closes at the Other Palace on 8 September 2024
The Gruffalo closes at the Lyric Theatre on 8 September 2024
Kirill Richter & Richter Trio: Sands of Time closes at the London Coliseum on 11 September 2024
The Baker's Wife closes at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 14 September 2024
Frank’s Closet closes at Wilton’s Music Hall on 14 September 2024
Resurgence closes at Sadler’s Wells on 14 September 2024
Lazgi - Dance of Soul and Love closes at the London Coliseum on 14 September 2024
Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder closes at the Ambassadors Theatre on 14 September 2024
Wiesenthal closes at the King’s Head Theatre on 15 September 2024
Antony and Cleopatra closes at Shakespeare's Globe on 15 September 2024
Why We Love Steve Brown closes at the Savoy Theatre on 16 September 2024
The Rocky Horror Show closes at the Dominion Theatre on 20 September 2024
Fiddler on the Roof closes at Regents Park Open Air Theatre on 21 September 2024
The Last Word closes at Marylebone Theatre on 21 September 2024
G closes at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court on 21 September 2024
The Fabulist closes at Charing Cross Theatre on 21 September 2024
With Courage closes at the Other Palace Studio on 22 September 2024
Julia Jackkin closes at the Lyric Theatre on 23 September 2024
Suor Angelica closes at the London Coliseum on 27 September 2024
A Night with Janis Joplin closes at the Peacock Theatre on 28 September 2024
Death of England: Closing Time closes at @sohoplace on 28 September 2024
Death of England: Michael closes at @sohoplace on 28 September 2024
Death of England: Delroy closes at @sohoplace on 28 September 2024