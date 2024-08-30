What’s closing in London theatres this month (September 2024)

Just as the leaves change colour, so too does the theatre landscape. While it is sad to see many spectacular shows announce their final curtain call, it's comforting to know that there are even more shows opening in their place. But, before we look to the future, it’s time to enjoy the present (it’s a gift, after all). Thankfully, there’s still time to catch the following theatrical gems before they exit stage left this month. See our list below for what’s closing in London theatre in September 2024.

Frozen the Musical (8 September)

We don’t want to let it go, but this month will be the last time in forever that you can see this spell-binding, snowman-building show! Frozen the Musical gave the West End a snowburst of pure joy when it opened after the lockdowns in 2021, and it has been thrilling theatregoers ever since, with many of its patrons experiencing the theatre for the very first time at the show. The huge hit is responsible for a whole new generation of theatre lovers, what’s better than that? (possibly sandwiches?)

Based on the hit Disney animation, Frozen the Musical has received an avalanche of 5-star reviews, and is the winner of seven WhatsOnStage Awards. Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes will be the final fierce sisters leading the show, but fear not – the magical musical will be heading to Disney Plus next year so you don’t have to let it go for long!

Hello, Dolly! (14 September)

We can’t believe it’s already time to say goodbye to Dolly! Dame Imelda Staunton’s landmark turn as the meddling matchmaker has seen her receive a trolley load of new admirers. The joy-filled revival landed a host of 5-star reviews when it opened last month, and calls for its star to receive ALL the awards. We tend to agree.

The classic musical tells the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a spirited and widowed matchmaker in 1890s New York, who decides to find a wife for the wealthy but grumpy Horace Vandergelder—while secretly planning to marry him herself. Featuring beloved songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Before the Parade Passes By," and of course “Hello, Dolly!” There's a reason why it won the Tony award for Best Original Score and Best Musical!

Kiss Me, Kate (14 September)

It's been a short lived romance with the all singing, all dancing, set revolving revival, Kiss Me, Kate. But, to coin Shakespeare, isn’t it better to have loved and lost, than to never have loved at all? Adrian Dunbar returned to his drama school for his West End musical debut. And his performance gets an A+ from us. Adrian wasn’t the only actor making his debut, with Broadway legend, Stephanie J. Block joining him to play Kate in her first West End show (we know, we couldn’t believe it either).

The playful production follows the on-and-off-stage drama of a theatre company struggling to produce a musical version of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. The story centres on the turbulent relationship between Fred Graham, the show's director and lead actor, and his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, who plays the female lead. Their fiery chemistry blurs the lines between their characters in the play and their real lives, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings and romantic entanglements. As tensions rise both on and off the stage, things heat up in more ways than one. Some may say it gets “Too Darn Hot”…